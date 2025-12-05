Austin: Dubai’s Real Estate Sector Offers Opportunities For Nigerian Investors

Chief Albert Austin, Chairman of The Premiere, in an interactive session with journalists, speaks extensively about the company’s flagship real estate portfolio in Dubai-the BinghattiGrove, and why Nigerians should invest in it, Tony Chukwunyem reports

What distinguishes The Premiere from others operating in this space?

We see all our clients as having been inducted into the family of The Premiere; so we go the extra mile to ensure that our clients are well taken care off even beyond the pri- mary transaction that we have both engaged in.

Also, in managing your properties,we are going to give very detailed reports. I will say with The Premiere, you will never get stuck.

We have people who along the line were paying for a property and along the line they couldn’t continue and they are running helter-skelter to look for somebody else to buy it be- cause they have paid forty percent or so.

So we are here to ensure that what you have started you will finish. So that is one of the services we render and that distinguishes us from every other of our contemporaries, I think.

Does The Premiere help the client with property selection?

With our parent company, Loft & Keys, we partner withBinghatti Grove by choosing inventories in selected projects. We do our due diligence in terms of location, in terms of pricing.

We don’t just jump on any project; we look at the price persquare feet; we look at what the yield on that property in that region is and then we take a huge inventory which firstly allows us to get the price down. What that allows our clients to do is to then come in at a very good entry point.

So we do all that due diligence, heavy lifting for the client; we then guide them through the process in terms of getting all the necessary documents that they need. Like I said before, we layout the processes, the time lines, the documents the cli- ent should expect within such time lines.

I will use Dubai as a reference. It is a very transparent environment to do business. If you are transacting in that space and somebody is telling you otherwise then you know that you are in the wrong hands because it is a very seamless environment to do business especially when you have done your own part.

So we layout these timelines so that when things are not coming through as expected, then you know that there is something wrong. We are doing that because we are even tying our own hands by letting you know that this is what you should expect, and document and we follow through because the process is smooth and then it is not a hassle for us.

You spoke passionately about Binghatti Grove. Can you throw more light on this project for prospective investors?

I’m very passionate about Binghatti Grove because I’m thrilledby the Chairman of Binghatti. He is a very young, homegrown Emirati business leader, Mohammed Binghatti.

I think he is around 30 years. Before I had the conversation with them to get this unique partnership we have, I was amazed about how he was able to convince the likes of Mercedes, Bugatti, Jacob and Co. to do real estate. I mean this is a completely different space for these brands.

And you could see the visionary style in their projects- the shape of buildings. We chose the Binghatti Grove because like I said, we do our due diligence. I have my background in international finance. So I do that due diligence for our clients.

So we chose the Binghatti Grove, firstly, for its aesthetics; it is beautiful, even though I’m not a sentimental investor. Every unit in that building has a private pool on the balcony. One bedroom has a private pool; a two bedroom unit has a private pool on the balcony.

So I thought, during summer, we know what the heat is like, during this period, people are going to be looking for apartments like that, where in the comfort of their one bedroom they can cool off in the plunge pool. Imagine you on the fortieth floor, you are viewing the Dubai skyline, you are relaxing in the pool, you have your champagne by the side.

I mean, it is really fantastic. So for those projects, you are going to be looking at a very high occupancyrate. Where people are complaining of low occupancy during summer, they are being highly sought after. So for our clients, this is a very fantastic project. Like I told you, I’m concerned about the yield I’m not a sentimental investor.

So the yield is good, added to that, the aesthetics is good as well. So it is a perfect project and investment for our clients. I was telling people that our markets have been able to outperform a lot of conventional trading instru- ments out there.

One, the beauty about ours is that we know that real estate is one of the most secured forms of investment and even more soplaying it in a stable economy, with fantastic capital gain, excellent yield and no tax. And then you also have the golden visa- permanent resident.

Do you know that the UAE recently included consular services to their 10 tear residence? So the privileges they give to their citizens, now you, as a golden visa holder, enjoys such service. So it is a fantastic playground for our investors.That is why we have chosen the Binghatti Grove and Dubai specifically.

Getting a second passport can be quite expensive; people might wonder if the investment will be justified by its benefits?

Like I said initially, you don’t benefit from an opportunity you don’t have access to. The fact that you can access this opportunity is a win. Our Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has mentioned one of the benefits for permanent residents in Canada. Comparing international students to residents; you can see the gap. That is a difference of about 55,000 Canadian dollars annually.

Look at the multiplier effects. If as a resident, you have three kids, I mean you have recouped your money! So it’s a very good and worthy invest- ment for you to have. If you have the means, I want to employ you to have it because we all don’t want limitations and the fact that you can give your family that access for you not to be limited.

I can’t mention the number of opportunities that people have missed because they don’t have that access: from visa denial, delays, at the end of the day, you are writing sorry, you can’t make it. And most of these opportunities are life changing opportunities. So I will tell you if you can overcome that hurdle, it is a very worthy investment.

What are your reasons for recommending investing in Dubai real estate market so highly to Nigerians?

Recent data shows that Dubai is the second city with the highest number of millionaires. And from projections, by next year, it isprobably going to be the number one. There is a reason why millionaires are going there.

These are all the things we look at because, like we said, we are wealth managers. We want to put you in the best positions, not just to grow your wealth.

Also, the UAE has been voted, for the past five years, as the top five safest countries. I tell people that there are sometimes that I goto pick my kids from school during summer, I don’t turn off my car, it’s running; my phones are in there.

I went with a friend one day and he was trying to remind me thinking that I forgot to turnoff my car, but I told him you are in Dubai, it is safe. In terms of business integration processes, very smooth in Dubai; the quality of life is amazing.

So these are all benefits we have looked at aside the yield, aside the capital gain. Also, a lot of people don’t know that Dubai is just at about 30-35 percent of its developmental phase; it has not even gone halfway.

And come to think of it, in terms of pricing, as well for the real estate, in terms of pricing per square feet compared to othermajor cities, New York, the UK- where we know what it is like-after all the tax (deductions) and all that, you probably will be sitting on like 3-3.5 percent in terms of yield. But here we know what it is.

Speaking about price per square feet, the quality of the projects you get for the price you get in Dubai is still relatively cheaper than these major cities. What does that tell you? There is still room for growth. So these are all what we have looked at to advise our clients to play in that space.

The Dubai market was known to be slowing a couple of years ago. What is the state of the market now?

There is a huge comeback. The beauty about the UAE is that they are very smart, very innovative. Go to the UAE today and come back in one month, there is something new. They looked at their processes and they tightened them and they made them very seamless.

This is one of the places where you have the easiest process to acquire a property. No lawyers, no all those legal hurdles and all that. It is you, the developer and the government.

The government is involved in every of the process and that is what gives customers confidence. And right now we are in talks with stakeholders to see how we can replicate this and also grow our real estate space here in thiscountry. The conversations are ongoing.