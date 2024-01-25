Aussie Open: Zverev Beats Alcaraz to Set Up Medvedev Semis

Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Australian Open when Alexander Zverev held off a spirited comeback by the Spaniard to win an absorbing quarter-final at 01:20 local time.

Germany’s Zverev was rewarded for a rapid start to win 6-1 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 against Spanish second seed Alcaraz. Zverev served for victory at 5-3 in the third set but Alcaraz burst into life.

However, the sixth seed made no mistake the second time around to set up a semi-final with Daniil Medvedev. Earlier yesterday, third seed Medvedev won 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 against Poland’s ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

The 27-year-old Russian is aiming for a second Grand Slam title after winning the 2021 US Open, while Zverev is searching for a first major triumph.