January 20, 2025
Aussie Open: Djokovic Sets Up Blockbuster Match With Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic set up a mouth-watering Australian Open quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz with a convincing victory over Jiri Lehecka.

Djokovic continued his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win against the Czech 24th seed.

He will face Alcaraz in the last eight after the Spaniard progressed when British number one Jack Draper retired with a hip injury earlier yesterday Alcaraz has beaten Djokovic in the past two Wimbledon finals, but the Serb got the better of the 21-year-old to win gold at the Paris Olympics last summer – Djokovic’s self-pro – claimed “biggest sporting achievement.

Djokovic was booed by the crowd as Lehecka threatened to force a fourth set, and the 11-time Australian Open champion was quick to leave Rod Laver Arena after his victory.

“Thank you very much for being here tonight. I appreciate your support and I will see you in the next round,” the 37-year-old said.

