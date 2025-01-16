Aussie Open: Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record, Zverev, Draper Progress

Share

Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer’s record for the most major singles matches played as he reached the Australian Open third round.

The 37-year-old was made to work in his 430th Grand Slam singles match but he emerged triumphant, beating qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-2.

The win gives Djokovic sole ownership of the all-time record for most Grand Slam singles matches played among men and women, and takes him past former rival Federer, who played his last major match at Wimbledon in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper battled a raucous home crowd to beat Thanasi Kok – kinakis and reach the Australian Open third round.

It was another gruelling contest long into the Mel – bourne night as Draper won 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 3-6 7-5 6-3 after four hours and 35 minutes on court as tempers frayed, evoking Andy Murray’s marathon win over the same opponent two years ago.

Murray in 2023 famously recovered from two sets and a breakdown against Kokkinakis to win a second-round match that finished at 4.05am. British No.

Draper, who was booed when he came onto the court, broke Kokkinakis when the home favourite was serving for the match, briefly silencing the Australian crowd who were against him all evening and didn’t look back.

Share

Please follow and like us: