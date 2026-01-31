Aussie Open: Djokovic, Alcaraz Win To Reach Final

Novak Djokovic will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final after both players maintained their respective bids for history by coming through five-set epics on an extraordinary day in Melbourne.

The 38-year-old Djokovic will have his latest shot at a record 25th major triumph – the sole unfulfilled ambition of his illustrious career – after the Serb came from behind to beat two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Spain’s Alcaraz earlier came through 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 after an enthralling five hours and 27 minutes against Alexander Zverev.

But the scorelines barely hint at the drama that occurred in both semi-finals. The men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, after world number one Aryna Sabalenka and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina meet in Saturday’s women’s showpiece.

After what was undoubtedly one of the greatest performances of his 20-year career, Djokovic thanked all who had stayed until late into the night to provide support – including Australian great Margaret Court, with whom he shares the overall Grand Slam record at 24.

This will be his first Grand Slam final appearance since Wimble- don in 2024, while success will be Djokovic’s first in a major since a 2023 US Open triumph.