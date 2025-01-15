Aussie Open: Debutant Fonseca Knocks Out Ninth Seed Rublev

Share

Joao Fonseca had a Grand Slam debut to remember as he knocked out ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 18-year-old Brazilian thrilled the crowd as he caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far with a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory against Rublev.

Fonseca was playing in his first main-draw match at a major, having come through three rounds of qualifying without dropping a set in Melbourne last week.

The victory extends his winning streak to 14 matches – but who is tennis’ latest rising star? Meanwhile, Katie Boulter became the sixth British player to win their first-round singles match at this year’s Australian Open – the most in the nation’s history during the Open era.

