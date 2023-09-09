AU’s G-20 Membership Will Allow Africa Address Global Issues

Following the African Union’s entry to the G-20 on Saturday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Head of the AU Commission has said that the continent will be able to “make its effective contribution” to assisting the globe in overcoming global difficulties.

“I welcome the African Union’s entry into the G-20 as a full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favour of the continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At full strength, the African Union has 55 members; however, six junta-ruled countries are now suspended. With over 1.4 billion people, it has a $3 trillion GDP as a whole.

The organisation, known as the G20, consisted of 19 nations and the European Union, accounting for 85% of the global GDP. South Africa was the sole member of the continent.

“As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform,” Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is at the summit, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kenyan President William Ruto said the move will “give African interests and perspectives voice and visibility in this important body”.

“With Africa poised to grow in the coming years, a seat will allow it to shape the decisions of G20 to ensure the continent’s interests are advanced,” he said.

“The outcome of the just concluded Africa Climate Summit including fundamental reforms of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks is one thing that AU will advance,” he added.