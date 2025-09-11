Aurora Tech Award Launches Virtual Bootcamp For Nigerian Women-Led Startups

The Aurora Tech Award, in partnership with The Nest Innovation Technology Park, has announced the Foundry for HER Bootcamp, a three-day virtual accelerator for early-stage, women-led tech startups in Nigeria. The online programme will run from October 15 to 17, 2025.

Designed to prepare founders for global growth and the Aurora Tech Award 2026 application, the bootcamp will provide training in pitching, fundraising, and scaling. It will offer mentorship from top ecosystem leaders and investors to 120 selected participants as applications for the fully online programme are open from September 8 to October 3, 2025.

The initiative, according to the organisers, aims to address barriers to capital and visibility faced by female founders in Nigeria’s vibrant startup ecosystem. Head of the Aurora Tech Award, Isabella GhassemiSmith, stated that the programme is designed to give early-stage founders “the tools, network, and visibility to scale their companies and compete at the highest level.”

Nigerian entrepreneurs have won the Aurora Tech Award for two consecutive years: Folake Owodunni of Emergency Response Africa in 2024 and Solape Akinpelu of HerVest in 2025. Akinpelu said the award represents an opportunity to be part of a community that champions women in tech who are shaping the future.