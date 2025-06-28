Aurora Prime Residences “Ll Uphold Commitment To High Standards

The Chief Responsibility Officer of The Wealthy Place Properties, Mr. Olasunkanmi Ajayi, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to high standards with the launch of its new development, Aurora Prime Residences.

Ajayi, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State, described Aurora Prime as a transformative real estate project designed for both comfortable suburban living and high-yield investment.

According to him, the estate offers ready-to-build land plots with immediate allocation and verified titles, as well as modern 4-bedroom smart duplexes featuring solar power and energy-efficient design, thereby making it ideal as a family home, a rental income property, or a long-term land investment.

He, therefore, highlighted key investor benefits such as 100% freehold title with certificate of occupancy, immediate capital growth potential, high-demand short-let opportunities, up to 100% return on investment in 24 months, and shared infrastructure with Redemption Camp

Mr Ajayi further explained that the estate, which is located in a fast-developing corridor with proximity to key institutions, also boasts top-tier infrastructure such as paved roads, treated water, 24-hour power, street lighting, CCTV, and round-the-clock security.

“Our goal is to help Nigerians build lasting wealth through smart, secure, and strategic real estate investment, and Aurora Prime is doing just that,” said Mr. Ajayi.