Aurora Award: Nigerian Women In Tech Take Centre Stage

Share

Two Nigerian entrepreneurs have been shortlisted among the top 10 finalists for the 2025 Aurora Tech Award. Isabella Ghassemi-Smith, Head of Start-up, Aurora Tech Awards, made this known in a statement.

It is an award for tech start-ups founded by women whose projects have profoundly impacted international development.

Ghassemi-Smith said that the two trailblazing Nigerian entrepreneurs – the Founder of Farmatrix, Manzo Nyifamu, and the Founder of HerVest, Solape Akinpelu – run start-ups that are making impact through technology.

According to her, Aurora is not just a tech award, but a launchpad for the next generation of unicorn founders in emerging markets.

“With funding, high-profile investor access and a global network, we back the boldest women in tech who are building ventures that will redefine industries,” GhassemiSmith said.

She noted that the finalists were selected based on their start-ups’ innovation, scalability and social impact. Ghassemi-Smith also said that the Aurora Tech Award was an annual global prize established in 2020 by inDrive to support and recognise women founders of earlystage technology start-ups.

“We consider female entrepreneurs who drive innovation and create meaningful social impact through technology as our award champions,” Ghassemi-Smith said.

She added that the Aurora Tech Award recognised the most promising female founders in emerging markets and celebrated visionary women entrepreneurs redefining the technology landscape.

Ghassemi-Smith highlighted that this year’s shortlist featured trailblazing founders from MENA, LATAM, Central Asia, and APAC, each leading start-ups offering solutions across industries ranging from Artificial Intelligence, Fintech to health tech and beyond.

According to her, half of the start-ups are at the seed stage, three projects are at the pre-seed level, and the rest are at the angel investment stages.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

