Aunty Ramota Cries Out, Says My Management Stole All My Money

Nollywood actress, Ramota Adeotu, popularly known as Aunty Ramota, has accused her management of stealing her money.

In a video making rounds on social media, Aunty Ramota noted that she is currently stranded and has been evicted from the house she is staying.

According to Ramota, her building project has been put on hold due to personal issues with the person assisting her.

The Yoruba actress further claimed that the management deleted her TikTok page and every other social media account after stealing from her.

She added that her management kept cheating her because they thought she would not know how much they were making.

She said, “I’m currently stranded without accommodation. The lady I was staying with got married last month, and she asked me to leave because her husband wasn’t comfortable with me staying there.

“The man who was helping me build my house stopped because of personal issues. To make things worse, my management stole all the money I had.

“They even deleted my TikTok and every other social media account.

“I worked so hard, but they kept cheating me because they thought I wouldn’t know how much we were really making. Now, I don’t even have enough to rent a place.

“Someone kindly offered to rent a space for me, but I told them I want to finish building my house, even if it’s just one room, so I can finally have a place to call my own.”

