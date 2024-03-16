Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation Celebrates 12th Anniversary, IWD

Popular NGO, Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation, has extended its heartfelt appreciation to all supporters as it commemorates its 12th year anniversary and equally celebrates the International Women’s Day. Established 12 years ago, Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation has been on the forefront in the war against sexual and gender-based violence.

Reflecting on this milestone, the foundation acknowledges the significant strides made in advancing gender equality, seeking justice, and empowering survivors across communities in all 36 states of Nigeria and beyond.

In recognition of International Women’s Day, the servant-in-charge of Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation wishes to celebrate her support system – individuals who have served behind the scene and have demonstrated unwavering dedication and advocacy in promoting gender equality and supporting survivors, including notable figures such as Ex-Lagos State First Lady, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Rev. Paul Chikwem, Ngozi Ekeoma of NEPAL Groups, Oladotun Ojuolape A.K.A Do2tun, Bose Ogunboye A.K.A Lepacious Bose, Efe Nathan, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Empire, Toolz, Timi Dakolo, Ufuoma McDermott and others.