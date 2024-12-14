Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation Announces ‘Finding Relief’ Free Market Square

Share

The Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation, in partnership with Prince Ebeano Supermarket, has announced the 12th edition of its highly anticipated humanitarian initiative, Aunt Landa Free Market Square, themed “Finding Relief.” This year’s event, also supported by Access Holdings, will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at CPM International Egbe, Lagos.

The Aunt Landa Free Market Square, a beacon of hope for underserved communities, is a unique event where the less privileged can “shop” for essential items such as food, clothing, and medicine using Aunt Landa Love Currency—Zero Naira wrapped in God’s love. This year’s “Relief Edition” is also supported by some product partners who are committed to nourishing and empowering vulnerable individuals and families.

Speaking about this year’s event, humanitarian and founder Dr. Yolanda N. George-David (affectionately known as Aunt Landa), said: “Every year, we see an increase in the number of people in dire need. It is heartbreaking to witness children, widows, and families with nowhere to turn. This year’s Free Market Square, engineered as a pop-up model, is designed to reach verified beneficiaries who are in genuine need, alongside vulnerable women and their families. Our goal is to help people find relief while empowering them and nourishing their bodies this Christmas season.”

The 12th edition of Aunt Landa Free Market Square focuses on providing practical support to those struggling with life’s challenges. Attendees will receive free foodstuffs, clothes, shoes, and medical care, along with access to vocational training through the Aunt Landa Free Tertiary Academy. Training sessions will include catering, hairstyling, saponification, and crafts, equipping participants with valuable skills to improve their livelihoods. Additionally, business tools such as grinding machines, sewing machines, popcorn makers, ovens, and hand dryers will be distributed to deserving beneficiaries to help them kickstart or sustain small businesses.

Last year, the Market Square reached over 5,000 women and children, and this year aims to expand its impact even further. The event will be supported by celebrated Relief Ambassadors, including Lepacious Bose, Efe Nathan, Real Femi, Calabar Chic.

