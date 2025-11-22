AUN Founders Day: ‘Nigeria Faces Bleak Future Over Neglect Of Education’ – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Atiku Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria is heading towards a bleak and dangerous future due to what he described as the Federal Government’s long-standing neglect of education, healthcare, and human development.

Atiku made the remarks on Saturday during the 17th Annual Founders Day Celebration of the American University of Nigeria, held at the Lamido Aliyu Musdafa Commencement Hall, Yola.

Speaking before an audience of students, academics, and dignitaries, Atiku described the event as a moment for reflection on Nigeria’s trajectory, noting that the country is currently overwhelmed by multiple security threats.

He listed Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, violent separatist movements, and rising ethnic tensions as major challenges but stressed that these visible crises are not the most dangerous.

According to him, the deeper and more devastating threat to Nigeria’s stability comes from what he called “the invidious machinations of white-collar criminals” within government institutions who have, for years, undermined investment in education and human development.

Atiku lamented that Nigeria now has the world’s largest population of out-of-school children and argued that the consequences of neglecting education extend far beyond the present.

He said each child locked out of school represents “a dream deferred and a talent that will remain dormant,” adding that the failure to invest adequately in education risks producing a generation condemned to hopelessness and vulnerability.

He insisted that the long-term danger posed by an uneducated youth population far outweighs even the security crises currently confronting the nation.

The former vice president condemned the Federal Government’s decision to allocate over $23 billion to the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the Badagry–Sokoto Superhighway projects at a time when the education sector is on the brink of collapse.

He described the allocations as a grievous misplacement of priorities and accused the government of bypassing accountability processes to pursue projects that were never part of its campaign promises.

Atiku described this approach as “an embarrassing disconnect” from Nigeria’s urgent needs and warned that diverting resources away from education would lead to worsening inequality, economic stagnation, and a generation ill-prepared for the future.

Atiku stated that if he were in charge of national governance, he would prioritize overhauling school infrastructure across the country, updating the curriculum to meet global standards, and strengthening healthcare systems that directly affect children’s ability to learn.

He argued that no child can excel academically while battling hunger, illness, or malnutrition, and stressed that education and health must be treated as inseparable pillars of national development.

Celebrating AUN’s commitment to excellence, Atiku described the institution as a model of non-profit, service-driven education designed to empower rather than exploit.

He reaffirmed that any profits made by the university would always be reinvested for the benefit of students, not diverted for private enrichment.

Atiku called on philanthropists in Nigeria and across the world to continue supporting AUN, insisting that investing in education is synonymous with investing in humanity.

He also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of AUN’s alumni, describing them as ambassadors of the institution’s values.

He urged them to give back to their alma mater by supporting future students and contributing to the growth of the university. According to him, giving back is not only a sign of gratitude but a tradition expected of graduates who have benefitted from world-class education.

Atiku expressed gratitude to AUN’s partners, supporters, and parents from across Africa, the United States, Europe, India, and the Far East.

He said their unwavering commitment has shaped the university’s success and will continue to determine its future impact.

He noted that a nation’s true wealth is measured not only by infrastructure but by the quality of its education system and the well-being of its citizens.

Atiku said AUN remains a catalyst for national transformation and a symbol of hope for Nigeria’s future.

He urged Nigerians to unite around a shared vision of educational advancement, healthcare reform, and community engagement.

According to him, only through collective commitment to knowledge and human development can Nigeria reclaim its narrative and build a prosperous and stable future.