Augusta’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears, Narrates How Killaboi Was Arrested (Video)

The mother of late Augusta Osedion, Cordellia Okonye has taken to her social media page to give details of how her daughter’s killer, Killaboi was arrested.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, better known as Killaboi, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, October 21, in Sierra Leon.

Following his arrest, Cordellia Okonye took to her Instagram page to narrate how the rest was made.

According to her, after Killaboi murdered Augusta, he left her to rot then took her phone and fled.

She disclosed that he killed Augusta on July 13th and by July 28, two weeks after, he already had a Sierra Leon passport.

According to her, after the murder, Killaboi began reaching out to her to show remorse while revealing that he was willing to hand himself over to the police.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, she said he reached out to her again claiming that he killed Augusta in self-defence and that he’s really sorry, adding that he’s going to send her money for her burial.

She refuted the burial money and encouraged him to hand himself to the police so all that would be determined.

Later, she said he blocked her, then began telling the world that she had been pimping out her daughter to men.

In tears, she explained that her family did the work of trailing him.

She sent his passport photograph to everyone she knows all over the world and told them he had a tattoo and that was the way to identify him.

However, Killaboi’s whereabouts were confirmed by her cousin in Sierra Leon who reached out to say they saw someone exactly like him in the country.

Immediately, her son and another cousin went to Sierra Leon. While they were there, the Nigerian police declared Killaboi wanted, so he went into hiding, making it harder to locate him in Sierra Leon.

Her cousin then met with the Commissioner of Police in Sierra Leon and showed them Augusta’s corpse and Killaboi’s photo, so they began working to nab Killaboi.

Upon investigation, their search led them to a hotel where they got information that Killaboi had lodged. They met a white manager there and the man explained that Killaboi had indeed lodged here, but had left the hotel. He then printed out the passport the suspect provided before they gave him a room.

It was a Sierra Leon passport with a new name, Kanu Princeton Samuel, but it was Killaboi’s face.

With the passport and a local number, the Sierra Leon police began to work, and Killaboi was nabbed by 2am on Oct. 21.

The bereaved mother said Killaboi had bragged that he could never be in handcuffs but he was finally placed in handcuffs today.

Augusta’s mum in tears said, “One per cent of the pain is gone this morning that Benjamin is caught,”

Watch her speak: