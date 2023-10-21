Augusta’s Brother Breaks Silence Hours After Killaboi’s Arrest

Augusta’s elder brother has finally broken his silence on the death of his beloved sister hours after Killaboi was arrested in Sierra Leone.

Taking to his X page, Augusta’s brother who has hardly put any tweet out after his sister was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Killaboi, finally made a post.

According to him, they had been tracking Killaboi based on intelligence for a while before they eventually caught him at the nightclub in Free Town, Sierra Leone.

His tweet: “I’ve spent the last week in Freetown, Sierra Leone. We were in contact with the Law Enforcement Agencies in Sierra Leone to set up ways to apprehend Ben.

“We knew where he slept, we knew where he ate, we trailed him until they were able to apprehend him last night.

“I’ve looked for him everywhere, from Accra to Abidjan, and luck brought him to my path in Freetown. Through the efforts of the Sierra Leonean authorities, we’ve finally been able to apprehend him.

“We hope the Nigerian Police force works fast to extradite him to face his crimes.”

Augusta’s brother laments how hard it was to do the right thing while acknowledging the fact that he had done his part and is now leaving the rest for the appropriate authorities.

See the post here: