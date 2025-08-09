August Rain: Lagos In Tears

•Ijede-Ikorodu Resident: My house submerged, cars floated in flood that looked like a big ocean

•We had to trek from Palmgrove to Ogba, says Isheri resident

•‘The rainstorm pulled our bed from underneath us’

•’Our ceiling caved in on us, roof blown away to another house’

Lagos, a city which prides itself as the “Centre of Excellence”, has a high proportion of residents living in flood-prone areas. Also, climate change has no pity as it continually escalates flood events in the Mega City, leading to widespread displacement, and economic losses. Isioma Madike, who went round the city of “Aquatic Splendour”, reports the harrowing agony of many residents affected by the Monday, August 4, rains.

The rain of Monday, August 4, came like a thief in the night. In Lagos, it started about 11.45 pm on Sunday night in some areas and 12 midnight in many other parts of the state.

It persisted till Tuesday as it dropped intermittently till the evening of that day.

The rain brought with it tears and sorrows; stole happiness and left many residents confused and unsettled. It also led to serious flooding, crippling trade and economic activities.

A little rain into the current rainy season, Lagos residents are already counting their losses following the havoc wreaked on their buildings and properties by flood and rainstorms across Lagos metropolis.

The rains, which were accompanied by stormy winds, destroyed houses and properties with the streets flooded, houses submerged, rooftops blown off, and many trapped indoors. Many Lagos residents were left to grapple with the aftermath of the rain that left destruction worth millions of naira in its wake.

Some residents took to social media almost immediately, crying for help with most of them sharing images and videos of submerged homes, vehicles, and flooded streets.

Ijede-Ikorodu residents were loud on social media, crying and drawing attention of the Lagos State government to their plight. In that neighbourhood, houses submerged and cars float in floods that looked like a big ocean.

One of the residents, who did a video that went viral, showed large paths of Ijede sitting under water. Residents were also seen wading through floodwaters, some stranded. In one clip, a woman in distress was heard pleading in Yoruba.

She said: “We are in Oko Ope in Ijede. Have mercy on us. This is our community. We can’t enter our homes. The flood has destroyed everything. I’m barefoot without footwear.

“The Lagos State government should come and save us, today is August 4, 2025.”

Another lamented: “From August 3 to 4, my house inside and outside is full of water, the entire house submerged. Our neighbourhood is now like a big ocean. Look at cars floating.”

Yet, another resident was seen showing her sitting room completely flooded with chairs and household items floating in the water as she desperately tried to scoop it out using buckets.

Igbogbo-Bayeku in Ikorodu was equally in a mess after the rain. A resident from the Selewu Oni Malu community warned in a video circulating online of potential mass displacement if the rains persisted.

“My people in Lagos, especially in Ikorodu—this is Selewu Oni Malu in Igbogbo Bayeku. Just look at the result of the rainfall from last night till this morning. It feels like we’re living in the ocean. Floodwaters have entered so many homes and shops.

“Look around—can you see how the entire compound is submerged? Even the tricycle is almost underwater,” she cried.

Ganiyat Saheed from Ishawo, Ikorodu, was bitter that the government isn’t listening to their cries as she said what happened on Monday had become the new normal in her area.

“This is how we cry every rainy season. We have sent several complaints to the government and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and no one really cares.

“They only speak big grammar each time this happens and make empty promises they know they can’t keep.

“Please tell Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that Ishawo-Ikorodu is also part of Lagos. They cannot continue to tell us to relocate. Where have they provided for us to relocate to?

“The only time we see them is during electioneering campaigns. After elections, it becomes business as usual,” she added.

Kikelomo also called on the authorities to always monitor the drainage clearance as the waste removed is often left beside the drain and eventually returns to block it again.

She said: “They should equally endeavour to dredge them. We only see them dredge those in the Suru-Lere area of the state. Or, are we no longer part of the state? No good drainage system; that’s what to expect when you have leaders who don’t care.

But, Ikorodu was not an isolated case, though it appears to be hard hit in the recent rain menace. Most streets in that axis, apart from being riddled with huge potholes and gullies, have been narrowed due to the mammoth refuse congealed by the rain water whose passage is inhibited by blocked drains. This made movement of any kind difficult on that Monday.

Ikorodu, however, is actually a reflection of the sorry state of most parts of Lagos –a state which seems to have lost its excellence to putrefaction, filth and flood. Apart from those seen in the viral Ikorodu videos, other residents across the state are also lamenting.

Tales of flooded houses, loss of property, several hours of traffic jams and streets completely taken over by garbage are now common. Indeed, for Lagos residents, living in this former federal capital, it’s now a harrowing experience.

It was gathered that while traffic on some of the roads was at a standstill during the downpour, some others witnessed slow movement as motorists struggled to wade through the flash floods.

Isichei Osejindu, an interior decorator who works in Ogba, Ikeja, told this reporter that he and others, who were stranded on their way home, spent three hours between Palmgrove and Ogba.

He recalled: “We had to trek from Palmgrove to Ogba, a journey that usually takes less than 45 minutes. I eventually got home in Isheri-Berger at 1.30am. It was a horrible experience. To think that the rain is just starting makes me fret.

“Is this what we are going to face when it comes in full force?

A middle aged woman, who identified herself only as Tosin, works with one of the new generation banks on the Island.

She was not lucky either as she was held up in the traffic on that day for over four hours. Hers was quite pathetic as she drove herself and could not abandon her car in the traffic jam.

On that same Monday, roofs were shattered with smashed ceilings and collapsed concrete structures. In most parts of Abule-Egba, many tearful residents were counting their losses too.

Most houses in that area had their roofs blown off. Some residents ran out naked when an Internet server mast fell on nearby buildings, injuring one person.

Residents of Pipeline area of Abule Egba area of Lagos State, were not left out as heavy rainfall and thunderstorm wreaked havoc in the area. Those in their houses were forced out as the roofs were blown off by the storm.

A victim, who identified herself simply as Mrs Bose Adewale, broke down at the sight of her shattered three-bedroom apartment. She was returning from a trip to Lokoja in Kogi State.

She said: “I thank God that flying objects did not hit my sick mother, husband, and children in the house at the time. It was, indeed, a miracle. We no longer have a house, at least, for now.

“Our ceilings were blown off by the wind. Items in the rooms, including electronic gadgets and furniture, were also covered by pieces of smashed building materials.”

Her husband, who was with his sick mother, added: “Everything happened suddenly. I was with my children, discussing when the ceiling in the sitting room came down on us.

“Before we could get up, the roof had been removed by the wind and taken to cover a nearby building. It was indescribable; it was a terrible experience.”

Akin, his second son, also said: “I was sleeping when our last child came over to wake me up, telling me that our house was collapsing. Then I rushed out only to discover that my room was in shambles, the whole house in disarray.

“The rain soaked everything in the house and damaged our electronics.

“What happened is not good news for anybody, but we have to accept it with faith.”

Another resident, who refused his identity in print, said: “Immediately the wind blew off our roof, I moved my wife and children to my father in-law’s home in the Kollington area, after Abule-Egba.

“But, unfortunately, the rainstorm also blew off his own roof as well. It was that funny.”

A carpenter, named Monday in the Agboyi-Ketu, said he was woken up by the rainstorm which damaged the entire roof of his house and destroyed property worth over N700,000.

Also, part of the roof of the building housing a popular eatery within the Ketu vicinity, was destroyed.

Some buildings were equally damaged in the Agege area of Lagos, while scores of houses were also affected in the Onipanu area of Lagos.

A retired nurse, in the Agege vicinity, who gave her name only as Mrs Balogun, said: “We have nowhere to stay again. We have been carrying our loads around and begging people to house us. The windstorm blew the roof of our room far away. I slept outside with my kids.

“The incident happened exactly at 1.30pm on Monday. When the children closed from their school lesson at 3pm, they gathered outside.”

Indeed, Lagos appears to be positioned against the water elements, especially on the Island. For the Mainland, major parts of the areas are below sea level, making it prone to massive flash floods whenever it rains.But, these flash floods being experienced, according to many, is like a dress rehearsal.

Recall that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), had predicted thunder and rainy weather activities across the nation from Monday, August 4 to Wednesday 6, warning of possible flash floods in some areas.

The agency had also envisaged cloudy skies over the Southern region including Lagos, during the morning hours.

Reacting to the flood and storm, the Lagos State government called for calm from all residents as the state, according to it, had noted the heavy rainfall with an assurance that the state has put in place resilient infrastructure to combat flash flooding.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, he informed residents that a new weather advisory from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has also warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the days ahead, at least for an upward of three days.

Wahab stated that it is not impossible that some parts of the state may experience flash flooding again because of the inability of the major collectors to contain the run-off resulting from the very heavy rainfalls.

He noted that the peculiar nature of Lagos as a coastal city and the effect of climate change make it susceptible to the vagaries of flash flooding, asking residents not to panic.

The commissioner further explained that Lagos being a coastal state, and with the heavy rainfalls, the level of water in the lagoon is bound to rise and will result in a tidal lock which will prevent discharge from all collectors.

According to him, all areas that are abutting the rivers and lagoons in Lagos are also at risk of experiencing flash floods, which may come with high currents.

In view of the holiday period that most pupils and students are in now, he called for extra vigilance so that they do not go outside to play under the rain or swim in the flash floods.

The Commissioner also reiterated the earlier advisory to motorists and pedestrians not to wade through floods as there is the tendency that vehicles may be submerged and people swept away with such heavy floods.

He warned residents not to engage in disposing of their refuse into the drains as the rains fall, saying that there are consequences for such acts and the refuse will end up blocking the drains and causing flash floods.

The Commissioner said the state is intensifying the year round cleaning and maintenance of all drainage channels as well as awarding contracts for the concrete lining of new ones to be able to contain runoff from rainfalls.

He warned however that whenever more than usual rain falls as Lagos has witnessed in the last few days, all concerted efforts are required to checkmate its effects.

According to Wahab, “The state is intensifying the year-round cleaning and maintenance of all drainage channels as well as awarding contracts for the concrete lining of new ones to be able to contain runoff from rainfalls.”

Earlier, Wahab had assured residents via his X handle that the government is aware of the situation and working on a long-term fix.

He had said: “We have seen the trending videos and understand the concerns. The ongoing drainage project in Ikorodu, approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is aimed at providing a permanent solution.