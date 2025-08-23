August Meeting: MAGGI Reaches Over 8,000 Women With Nutrition Education, Empowerment

MAGGI, the seasoning brand from Nestlé, has once again reinforced its commitment to women and communities in Nigeria, providing nutrition education and capacity building to over 8,000 women during the 2025 August meeting across five south-eastern states.

According to a release from Nestle Nigeria Plc, MAGGI has sponsored the 2025 August meeting across five southeastern states.

This year’s edition reached more than 8,100 women across 18 locations throughout August, providing nutrition education, culinary demonstrations, and engaging conversations on family well-being and economic empowerment.

The August Meeting is a decades-old tradition that unites Igbo women, both at home and abroad, to deliberate on family, social, and community development. By partnering with this powerful platform, MAGGI is deepening its connection with women, who remain at the heart of its brand purpose.

The brand curated experiential events to equip women with practical knowledge and tools to make healthier food choices and to foster stronger, more resilient communities.

Speaking at the event, Funmi Osineye, MAGGI Category Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, said: “MAGGI has supported the August Meeting for several years, but this celebration comes at a time when women empowerment, food security, and community resilience are more critical than ever.

Beyond our products, this partnership allows us to provide women with fresh nutrition insights, new skills, and entrepreneurial support that strengthen families and uplift communities.

This edition is not just about continuity, it is about honouring heritage and recognising the women who shape our society every day.”

For MAGGI, the August Meeting is more than a cultural celebration; it is an opportunity to reinforce its long-standing bond with Nigerian families.

Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, emphasised: “We are proud to support this cherished custom that celebrates the contributions that women make to the socio-economic development of their communities.

Partnering with the August Meeting allows us to honour women for the difference they make every day, while demonstrating our commitment to building stronger families and stronger communities.”

This year’s edition of MAGGI August Meeting shone a spotlight on exemplary women leaders and rising stars in the community, who were specially recognised with awards for their remarkable contributions.

The brand brought in Nollywood favourites: Ngozi Nwosu, Blessing Obasi, and Uzo Osimkpa to add vibrancy and cultural flavour to the celebrations.

They delighted participants with their presence, embodying the beauty, strength, and creativity of the Igbo woman.

Reflecting on her experience, Uzo Osimkpa shared: “Growing up, I witnessed the significance of the August Meeting in Igbo culture. For my mother, it wasn’t just a tradition; it was a duty.

Every year, she travelled back home to join other women in shaping community progress. To be a part of Maggi August Meeting is more than participation; it is a privilege, a way to honour my mother’s legacy, and a testament to the enduring strength of Igbo womanhood.”

The impact of the MAGGI August Meeting was deeply felt by women in attendance. One participant expressed: “I cannot remember the last time the values and importance of our beloved August Meeting received this much visibility.

MAGGI has amplified our tradition, making it even bigger by adding training, recognition, and empowerment. Truly, this has been a remarkable August Meeting.”

Through initiatives like this, MAGGI demonstrates its commitment to remain a companion of women as they nurture cultural heritage from generation to generation.