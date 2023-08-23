August Meeting: Amaka Obi Lauds Women’s Contributions In Idemili South, Anambra

Hon. Mrs Amaka Obi, the Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili South Local Government Area, has lauded women of Idemili South and Anambra State for the roles they play in the development of the council area and Anambra in general.

“The Council boss commended women during the annual August meeting at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area, stating that women and youths are the bedrock of the community.

However, Hon Obi added that Governor Charles Soludo’s administration at its inception recognized the pivotal roles played by women in the initiation and effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

She also, pointed out that it was in recognition of the above that Idemili South today has the first female Transition Committee Chairman as well as the first APGA Ward Chairman.

“She, therefore, reiterated the local and state government’s commitment to continue to partner with women in all sectors of development for the common good of the council area and the state.

Hon Amaka, urged women to embrace healthy living championed by Dr. Mrs Nonye Soludo, saying that it has so many segments which is nutrition, fitness, basic skills, environmental cleanliness and personal cleanliness”. She concludes.