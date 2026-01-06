August 26: Panic In Anambra As APGA’s Set To Drop 15 LG Chairmen

Ahead of the August 26 local government election in Anambra State, about 15 serving Mayors may be dropped as candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

It was earlier gathered that the 21 Council Mayors were promised automatic party tickets should they deliver Governor Charles Soludo during the last gubernatorial election in the state, a development that has not gone down with some aspirants of the party for the coming election.

Already about 87 persons have indicated interests to contest the ticket of the party and there have been sustained lobbying by these aspirants among party leaders for them to be considered.

A close source to the party’s leadership confirmed that the 15 serving Mayors cut across the three Senatorial Districts of Anambra state and they may be dropped on the grounds of poor performance while some are going to be dropped based on the zoning arrangements in their respective Council Areas.

A source said: “In Anambra South Senatorial District only three serving Mayors may be returned while inAnambra Central one of the Council Mayors may be appointed as Commissioner for Women Affairs in a major cabinet shake up by Governor Charles Soludo.

“Also five serving Mayors may not make it back to their seats as it was alleged that they have pending issues with the stakeholders of the party in the area.

“For those in Anambra North Senatorial District, there pressures on the Governor and the party to drop most of the serving Mayors with the exception of that of Onitsha South local government area for certain obvious reasons.”

When contacted, the state Chairman of the party, Bar Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, described the report as mere political rumours adding that it is too early to beginning to make conjectures about who becomes the candidate of the party.