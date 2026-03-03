August 15 Guber: 6 Osun Reps Dump PDP For Accord Party, Back Adeleke’s Re-Election

Six members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Osun State yesterday defected to the Accord Party. The lawmakers announced their defection during the Accord Party’s stakeholders’ meeting held in Osogbo.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Clement Akanni, representing Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, predicted a landslide victory for Gov. Ademola Adeleke in the August 15 governorship election in the state.

Akanni urged members of the Accord Party to vote en masse and closely monitor the voting process. He said he and five other federal lawmakers joined the Accord Party to support Adeleke’s re-election bid.

The defectors are Mahruf Adewale (Osogbo Federal Constituency); Bamidele Salam (Ede Federal Constituency); Soji Adetunji (Ikirun Federal Constituency); Mudashiru Lukman Alani (Iwo Federal Constituency); and Lanre Oladebo (Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency). In his remarks, Adeleke said his decision to defect to the Accord Party followed spiritual guidance he received during a period of turmoil within the PDP.