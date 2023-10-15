Augsburg Appoints Jess Thorup As New Head Coach

Augsburg has named Jess Thorup as their new head coach, less than a week after dismissing Enrico Maaßen.

Thorup, 53, has signed a contract through to 30 June 2025. The former Midtjylland, Gent, Copenhagen and Denmark youth coach takes charge with Augsburg sat 15th in the Bundesliga.

“We’re happy that with Jess we have been able to attract someone who’s coached at the highest level for many years andhas experience at national and international level,” said Augsburg sporting director Marinko Jurendic.

“Jess has proven in his previous positions that he can develop players and lead teams to success.”

Thorup had been out of work since an 88-game stint in charge of Copenhagen came to an end in September 2022.

READ ALSO:

He already has experience of German football from his time as a player with Uerdingen.

“I had very constructive and goal-oriented discussions with the people in charge, and immediately felt FCA is the right step for me,” commented Thorup, a Danish Superliga winner as coach of Midtjylland and Copenhagen.

“The club and the team have a lot of potential, and it’s a great pleasure for me to work in the Bundesliga.”

Eliminated in the DFB Cup first round by lower-league opposition and with one win all season, Augsburg go to new boys Heidenheim in Thorup’s first game as coach on Bundesliga Matchday 8.

They’ve taken five points from the first 21 on offer (D2, L4), and are currently just a point above the relegation play-off spot.