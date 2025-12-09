AUGF Query: Reps Give NNPC Ltd 7-Day Ultimatum To Tender Documents

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday issued the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a one-week ultimatum to submit documents relating to the queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation on expenditures from January to December 2021.

Chairman, Bamidele Salam issued the ultimatum to Ojulari to appear and account for alleged revenue leakage in the company after the firm failed to honour earlier invitations. According to him, they have written the NNPC Ltd over seven times to appear, but declined to honour any, with similar excuses

. In a letter addressed to the committee and read by Salam, the NNPC Ltd blamed its absence at yesterday’s hearing on Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari’s meeting with the President, asking for a 60-day extension. Salam condemned the firm’s continued disregard for summons and warned that such an attitude would no longer be condoned.

However, after listening to the plea from the National Assembly Liaising Officer of NNPC Ltd, Umar Faruk, the committee decided to fix December 15 for the company to tender the required documents and also appear. Salam said: “We have agreed to give you till next Monday for a fresh appearance.

“We are dealing with so many issues. If you had been here in the last couple of weeks, you would see the things we are doing.” The company is to respond to the queries raised by the OAuGF, including the payments to contractors on abandoned jobs, nondeduction of statutory taxes, and irregular payments by the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) without the GMD’s approval.