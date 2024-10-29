Aug 1 Protest: 403 Persons Prosecuted In Jigawa — Official

Share

The Jigawa State Government said it has prosecuted 403 persons arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 nationwide protest against #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria in the state.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Bello Abdulkadir-Fanini, who made this known while speaking with newsmen, in Dutse yesterday, said that the suspects were sentenced to various community services, while others with criminal cases were admitted to bail as investigation was still ongoing into their respective cases.

He explained that as at mid-September, there was no single person arrested in connection with the protest in detention in the state.

“In the period under review, that is September 1, 2024 to date, the ministry has recorded tremendous success in the discharge of its mandate through its core departments.

“The public prosecution department has successfully prosecuted 403 persons arrested in connection with the August 1, 2024 riot in Jigawa State. “As at mid-September, there was not a single person in detention,” he said.

According to him, the department was also able to successfully file processes and prosecution, as the case may be of the six and four Appeal cases at the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court respectively.

This, Abdulkadir-Fanini said was in addition to the handling of dozens of cases to a near completion stage at the 12 High Courts of the state.

He added that under the department of civil litigation, the ministry had successfully handed two pre-election cases against the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC), prior to the just concluded local government election, held on Oct. 5.



