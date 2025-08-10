New Telegraph

August 10, 2025
Audu Ogbeh’s Death, Big Loss For North Central – Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, as a huge loss to the North Central region.

In a statement on Sunday, the Governor hailed Ogbeh as a statesman, thought leader, and nationalist whose contributions to national development earned him widespread respect.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a dependable leader of our region. He earned the respect of all on account of his outstanding leadership and service to the nation at different times, especially during his time as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development,” AbdulRazaq said.

He extended condolences to the people and government of Benue State, as well as Ogbeh’s family and associates, praying to God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.

