Audu Ogbe Saved Anambra From Anarchy – Ngige

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has narrated how the late former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbe, saved Anambra State from descending into anarchy during his tenure as governor.

Ngige described the late Ogbe as a true democrat whose dogged defence of Nigeria’s democratic principles cost him his position as PDP National Chairman, a role he voluntarily resigned from.

In a tribute to his friend and political ally, Ngige recalled how Ogbe advised then President Olusegun Obasanjo against withdrawing his police security as a sitting governor, and how he insisted that the perpetrators of the mayhem in Anambra be brought to justice, a call which, he noted, was ignored by the President.

“In 2003, I benefited from a clean process and, through the Lord’s doing, became governor of Anambra State,” Ngige said.

“Audu was PDP National Chairman when some miscreants from my state, in collaboration with powers in Abuja and using the Nigeria Police, kidnapped me and faked my resignation from office.

Audu and then Vice President Atiku Abubakar refused to join my traducers on that fateful July 10, 2003. Instead, I was restored to office on the VP’s instructions to the IGP, Tafa Balogun. Audu and Atiku stood behind me like the Rock of Gibraltar, shielding me from harassment within the party and the Presidency.”

Ngige said this episode led to Ogbe’s famous letter to Obasanjo, warning of the dangers of stripping a sitting governor — the state’s Chief Security Officer — of security protection.

“He advised the President to call the traducers to order, as they were known and had committed arson and destroyed government property, including bombing the Governor’s Office and Lodge with the intent to kill me,” Ngige recounted.

He said Obasanjo’s response was to declare Ogbe persona non grata and demand his resignation, which Ogbe tendered without hesitation.

“He asserted that under his watch, the PDP could not afford to attend the funeral of one of its governors due to the party keeping quiet and allowing evil to triumph over good,” Ngige said.

“He lost his seat, and his replacement, Col. Sen. Ahmad Ali, commenced the process that led to my suspension and later expulsion from the PDP within three months.”

Reflecting on Ogbe’s passing, Ngige said it was a personal loss, recalling their long friendship that began in 1998 during the ALEPCO days.

“Just recently in April 2025, we attended the one-year memorial service for his late daughter in his Asokoro home. We discussed death and its pranks, not knowing it was laying an ambush to snatch him on August 9,” he said.

Ngige described Ogbe’s death as “the end of an era,” adding that the political class and the nation had lost a rare gem, a man of great integrity, vision, and mission whose full potential was stifled by “negative forces of retardation.”

“The void created by his exit will always be felt, for men of his quality are scarce in Nigeria. My condolence goes to his family and the government and people of Benue State,” he concluded.