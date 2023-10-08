Audu Felicitates Ahmadu On Presentation Of Staff Of Office As Ejeh Of Ankpa

…expresses confidence in his reign

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu has congratulated His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yakubu Ahmadu on the official presentation of the Staff of Office to him as the fourth Ejeh of Ankpa.

Audu extended his warm wishes to the monarch on Saturday during the event held in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Minister described the Ejeh as one who was capable of ruling his people in a peaceful and United way to bring notable development and prosperity to Ankpa, Igala Kingdom, and the country at large based on his educational background and wealth of experiences across all spheres.

“I join the people of Ankpa, Kogi State, and millions of Nigerians to congratulate His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yakubu Ahmadu, the official Presentation of Staff Office to him as the 4th Ejeh of Ankpa.

“As he sits on the throne of his ancestors. I pray that Almighty Allah guides and directs him to lead his people in peace, unity, love, and harmony that will bring notable development and prosperity to Ankpa, the entire Igala Kingdom, and Kogi State.

“I am confident that with his educational background, a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors, and in business development, he would beyond his traditional and religious roles attract great investments to the great Ankpa Kingdom, Kogi State, and Nigeria.

“The Ejeh of Ankpa is not novel to the throne. As one who was born into royalty and watched his father and grandfather rule his people in peace, unity, and prosperity, he would rule to exceed the accomplishments of his ancestors.

“It is a prayer that every child becomes greater than his father, and so, I wish the Ejeh of Ankpa success and many years of greatness and accomplishments on the throne.

“My relationship with His Royal Highness dates back to the times of our fathers, who shared the same value of fostering the unity, growth, and development of the Igala Kingdom.

“We remain grateful to God Almighty, that today, we are alive to preserve the legacies of our fathers in the Igala Kingdom, Kogi State, and our dear country, Nigeria,” Audu said.

Audu thanked the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello being a veracious leader by ensuring that the right person ascends the throne of Ejeh of Ankpa.

“I also thank the Governor of Kogi State for his respect for the sacred stool of the Ejeh of Ankpa and for ensuring that the right person wears the crown.

“All thanks to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, my brother, Bar. Salami Ozigi for ensuring the success of the event,” Audu added.

He urged the people of Ankpa to live peacefully and united under the reign of His Royal Highness irrespective of their religious and political affiliation.

The Honorable Minister attended the event alongside Gov. Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, His Royal Majesty Attah of Igala, Matthew Opaluwa, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, His Royal Highness Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Also present at the event were the Governor of Kastina State, Dikko Umar Radda, and the former Governor of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema amongst others.