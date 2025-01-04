Audu Bako’s Daughter: As Governor, My Dad Drove Himself to Sites to Inspect Projects

Share

Ambassador Zainab Audu Bako is one of the children of the late Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Audu Bako, and the first Military Governor of the old Kano State (now Kano and Jigawa States). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she took us down memory lane on how the late police boss laid the foundation for the development of Kano State. Excerpts:

Your father was one of the first generation police officers in the country. To his credit also, he was the first military governor of old Kano State, as a child what kind of father was he to you and your other siblings?

Actually, I am the last child of the family. I have very fond memories but I can also say that so much has been said about my late father. As a father, he was fun loving, he was a gentleman in all sense of the word. He had a very loving heart and disposition to life. He loved children so much. We all had a wonderful time with him as children. I was particularly so close to him and while alive, he gave me a pet name. My father called me, ‘the Blue Girl’. He called me so because I love the colour ‘blue’. All his commissioners and those that worked with him took a cue from him and they all called me, the ‘Blue Girl.” In fact, everyone at the Government House called that until no one remembered my real name again. Till date, many of his associates who are still alive call me ‘Blue Girl.’ Two remaining members of his executive councils, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai and Baba Aminu Dantata still call that till date. That was the type of father he was. I used to demand for party and there were times we never had anything at home. What we did was to take bread and water and play music and that was what we did. That tells you the kind of father he was. I slept with him in the room whenever my mother traveled out of town. He was a very loving father.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your late father as such?

He never hit us when we made him angry but what he did was to refer us to our mother who was the disciplinarian. We will all carry our ‘loads’ and report to her.

What kind of husband was he to your late mum?

Indeed, my father was a very loving husband. She was the First Lady of Kano State and my father listened so much to her. A lot of his achievements could be credited to my late mum. She usually sat with the local people and from there get to know what the people wanted and relay their messages to him. Some people who might not have access to my father went to my late mum to relay some messages to her. They (the people) told her the issues they felt my father should attend to. In the morning she would relay the message to him when they were having breakfast. He gave my mother freehand on how to run the house, and like I said, she was responsible for discipline and order at home. There were also many projects that my mother took care of too. She helped my father supervise some of the projects too.

Could you cite an example of such project that she undertook?

One example is of the zoo; my mother loved animals so much that at a time, the Government House more or less became a mini zoo. We stated rearing animals in the Government House. There was a time that some lion cubs were brought to the Government House for her. The cubs were triplets. One later died leaving two behind. We all had names for our animals. We reared the animals till about the time they were about to eat a goat and that was when the idea of setting up a zoo in Kano came up and all the animals were then taken to the zoo. We slept with them when they were young cubs in the same room and they roamed around us like domestic animals.

What could anyone do that would make your father very angry?

My father was someone who came from a military background. His grandfather was a regimental sergeant-major. He was also an Alkali (Shariah judge). He was from the royalty in Argungun. Being honest was one of the things his family took seriously. He treasured and valued honesty so much. He loved discipline and honesty. If anyone of us lied or did anything that was dishonest, I am sure that my father would go through the roof. We took cognizance of that fact and today, we thank God that we all still maintain that virtue. None of us has been in the public domain to do something bad or illegal. That was the thing I think he detested. When you do it, you would be in trouble with him. He never wanted anything that would jeopadise his integrity, his name and his pedigree. He would always rollover leftover funds after completing one project to do another one. The African House in the Government House was built from the funds remaining from a project termed, Jiga Murtala. He was that honest. That was how he trained us to be too. He raised us to tell the truth, no matter what.

He was a notable public figure, who is still very much loved in Kano and Jigawa till date, which would have made him a busy man; could you tell us what his typical day was like?

Like I said, I was the last child. I was very young when he passed on but as far as I can remember, I usually saw him, say, during the early morning prayers. He would read texts from the Quran or any other Islamic books and after that, he would have breakfast with my mother and any other family member that was awake at that time. We listened to how they discussed whatever they discussed. After that, he left home for work. I don’t know what went on in the office but that was how his typical day was like. Yes! As you said, he was extremely busy but in the evening when he came back early, my mother would be waiting for him with the dinner which they ate together. We also used the opportunity provided to have quality time with him too.

What calibre of visitors usually came to visit him at home?

His visitors consisted of people from the grassroots to the top notch. His doors were opened to all because he was ready to listen to the people and he was ready to do what the people wanted. One thing I also noticed was that my father was ready to learn from the experiences of other people. As I said, people from the grassroots to the top level of the society visited him both at home and in the office. He never discriminated against any particular group of people. He never really had any particular class of people that he must or mustn’t sit down with. Everyone was welcome. He personally drove himself to project sites to see things for himself. There were times he did things himself at project sites. I heard so many stories about when they were doing Tiga Dam, how he was personally there. He was a farmer who was also very particular about how the project could benefit farmers. He was personally involved in it. He followed up on projects and did not sit down and give orders. He also had peculiar ways of getting things done. My father would sit down and joke with labourers and prop them at work.

What was his relationship with his cabinet members, how well did he get along with them?

All his commissioners became his brothers. We, the children, became friends and family members. We are all friends with the children of all his commissioners. We have become a big family. That still happens till date.

Could you name some of his commissioners who served with him?

I remember two of them who are still alive, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai and Baba Aminu Dantata. Baba Dantata was the commissioner for finance or commerce, I can’t remember. We had the late Alhaji Maitama Sule, the late Inuwa Dutse and the likes. They were very prominent and many of them are late.

Did your father tell you the circumstances or the reason why he joined the police?

It would interest you to note that he detested the police, what he wanted to do was to be a postman. That was his dream. During their time, the uniform of the post man was better than that of the police. Unfortunately for him, his own father was a police officer who escorted some British officials to Kaduna from Sokoto. My grandfather spoke English so well and he served as interpreter for the British officials. His name was Yakubu Bako. When he got to Kaduna he became a police officer. It is on record that he was the one that named the town Kaduna. The wife of the British official saw crocodiles on the river and then asked what crocodiles were called in Hausa. He told her they were called ‘Kaduna’. That was where the town derived its name. When my grandfather retired, the British asked my father to take over from him because they enjoyed working with him. That was how his father forced him into the police.

Did he share his experience in the police with you?

Like I said, I am his last born and he never discussed that with me sincerely. All I know is what I just told you now.

What kind of challenges did you see your father face and how did he surmount them?

He was a down to earth personality who was very jovial and optimistic about life. If he had any form of challenges, I never saw any. When he was around us, he was always very fantastic. If he had any challenges, I am very sure his commissioners would have dealt with them. I told you that they were like family. They had a fantastic working relationship.

What did he tell you about his relationship with his boss, General Yakubu Gowon?

Ha! Uncle Jack, we call him Uncle Jack (general laughter). My father had a fantastic relationship with Uncle Jack. When my daughter was getting married, I sent an invitation to him and he called me and we had a long discussion and I also spoke with his wife, Aunty Victoria.

What was your father’s relationship with his colleagues who were also police officers who served as military administrators in the same government?

We also have good relationship with them too. We mingle with them very well too. We all know each other.

