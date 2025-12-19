Audit Service Bill 2023: AdvoKC Foundation Laments Senate’s Inaction

AdvoKC Foundation has expressed concern over the continued inaction of the Senate on the Audit Service Bill 2023.

It stated that the Senate’s continued disregard for the passage of the Bill is a threat to the country’s accountability and financial integrity, as the Bill is a pivotal legislation that holds the key to strengthening transparency, blocking leakages, and securing Nigeria’s public finances.

The Bill, according to the Foundation, which passed its first reading on October 5, 2023, has since then remained frozen, with no further action on it.

In a statement by Communications Manager Luqman Adamu, the Foundation said:“‘This deliberate stagnation stands in sharp contrast to the Senate’s own Legislative Agenda, which prioritises tackling corruption, strengthening oversight, and modernising public financial management.”

The statement added: “The Audit Service Bill is not just a procedural document; it is a structural reform that would finally replace Nigeria’s outdated 1956 audit law, empower the Office of the Auditor General, institutionalise independence, and create mechanisms necessary to detect corruption before it drains critical public resources.”