Audit Leaders Rally To Tackle Tech, Governance Risks In Nigeria’s Financial Sector

The Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN) has called for a fundamental repositioning of internal audit functions to address the growing challenges posed by rapid digitalisation, algorithmic systems, and third-party platforms in the country’s financial sector.

The appeal came from ACAEBIN Chairperson, Aina Amah, during the association’s Annual Retreat/Conference and General Meeting held in Lagos. The event, themed “Navigating Future Technology & Governance Risks in the Nigerian Financial Sector,” brought together audit executives, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

Amah emphasised that the era of retrospective assurance alone was no longer sufficient, urging internal auditors to evolve into strategic partners capable of providing meaningful assurance in real-time, technology-driven environments.

“Can we keep pace with rapidly evolving digital risk? Can we provide meaningful assurance in environments shaped by algorithms, third party platforms and real time decision making?” she asked, adding, “it is an opportunity to reposition the internal audit body function, not merely as a function of risk, with retrospective assurance, but as a strategic partner in building trusted and well governed financial institutions.”

The presence of regulators from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) at the event was described by Amah as significant, reflecting a shared understanding that managing technology risk demands collaboration.

“Our collective resilience depends on shared standards, open dialog and a common commitment to strengthen trust in Nigeria’s financial system. No single institution can manage this risk in isolation,” she stated.

Over the two-day retreat, participants are expected to examine evolving governance frameworks, changing regulatory expectations, and the need for internal audit functions to upskill and rethink assurance approaches in an increasingly digital landscape.

Amah stressed that the conversations were not merely academic but central to safeguarding public confidence, protecting consumers, and ensuring the long-term stability of Nigeria’s financial system.

“Let us use this retreat to not only deepen our understanding of risk, but to shape a stronger collective response, one that positions the internal audit function as a critical pillar of trust, resilience and good governance in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem,” she said.