An audit firm, Salivot Consulting Limited, has alleged a staggering N13.7 billion annual payroll fraud involving thousands of ghost workers and pensioners in Osun State.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms Sadat Bakrin-Ottun, disclosed the findings during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, February 19.

According to her, a 12-month forensic audit revealed that the state is losing approximately N13.7 billion yearly to non-existent employees and fraudulent payroll practices under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Bakrin-Ottun stated that the audit reportedly commissioned by the Adeleke-led administration to sanitise the state workforce identified 8,452 workers and 5,831 pensioners who failed to present themselves for physical and biometric verification.

Among the most startling discoveries were alleged cases of extreme payroll manipulation. She claimed that one bank account linked to a single Bank Verification Number (BVN) was receiving 962 separate salaries monthly, while another account was reportedly credited with 5,615 monthly salaries.

However, the Osun State Government has strongly rejected the claims, accusing the consulting firm of professional misconduct and exaggerating figures to increase its earnings under a “no savings, no pay” contract arrangement.

State officials insist that only 1,316 workers remain unverified. They further argue that several individuals flagged by the firm are legitimate employees whom the government declined to remove from the payroll in good conscience.

Bakrin-Ottun dismissed the government’s rebuttal, maintaining that the audit process was thorough and backed by biometric data. She alleged that although Governor Adeleke initially supported the exercise, implementation stalled after the report was submitted in July 2024.

According to her, tensions escalated when she demanded accountability for the allegedly siphoned funds, resulting in a breakdown in relations with senior officials, including the Chief of Staff.

The firm’s legal counsel, J.T.O. Uwazuruike, stated that the dispute has gone beyond unpaid contractual fees.

Following the state government’s public challenge to the firm’s integrity, the consultants now plan to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate those allegedly responsible for siphoning billions of naira from the state treasury.

While the state government has yet to provide a detailed response to the specific allegations of multiple salary payments into single accounts, the controversy continues to cast doubt on its claim of reducing the monthly wage bill by N1 billion.

As the standoff deepens, stakeholders are calling for transparency and an independent probe to clarify the true state of Osun’s payroll system.