March 21, 2025
Audio Accusing Wigwe’s Sister Surface Online Amid Inheritance Dispute

A viral audio accusing the sister of late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, Joyce amid an ongoing inheritance claim dispute has surfaced online.

New Telegraph recalls that Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, and first son tragically passed away on February 9, 2024, in a helicopter crash in California, USA.

In the audio, the narrator revealed that during a dispute between Joyce and her brother, she made a remark, threatening that his plane would crash.

READ ALSO:

According to the narrator, Joyce had a strained relationship with her brother, stemming from her expectation that Herbert would provide more assistance for her.

Also, Herbert had a fallout with his father due to his inability to sponsor his sister’s children’s education in Switzerland, estimated to be $100,000 annually.

With the audio making the rounds on the internet, sparking debate, Joyce or Herbert Wigwe’s family yet to address the claim.

Listen to the audio below:

