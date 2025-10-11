Audacity to Transform” Reflects Transformational Governance in Anambra – State Govt

The Anambra State Government has said that a new book written by Dr. Anselm C. Onuorah, titled; “The Audacity to Transform,” reflects transformational governance in the state.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, in a statement on Friday, said the book posited that the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the state represents a transformative approach to state governance that rests on an examination of several policy pillars.

He explained the pillars as: infrastructure development, healthcare reform, educational advancement, security initiatives, social welfare programmes, and what Onuorah terms “the total optimisation of the state software ecosystem.”

According to him, the book reflects a rigorous, front-row assessment of credible governance in action.