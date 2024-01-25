Audacious Moves by Kidnappers, Bandits To Overrun Nigeria’s Seat of Power

Lately, there has been heightened fear among residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over renewed kidnapping in the FCT. In this piece by CALEB ONWE, he takes a look at the security concern and what the government and security agencies are doing

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the seat of power of Africa’s most populous Black nation have been petrified as much as they were startled. Their nerves wrecking condition is not unconnected with disillusionment emanating from the frequent onslaught from criminal elements on the Unity City. In recent times, daredevil and soulless kidnappers have seemingly been overstretching their luck, poking atrocious fingers into the eyes of security agencies in what has been seen as audacious move by them to over-run the city through their various criminal activities, especially barefaced kidnappings that have gained ascendance in recent time.

FCT descending into kidnappers’ homestead

Some residents have been petrified and left in a state of confusion as well as unsure of their security and safety, especially of their vulnerable wards and women, seeing how common scoundrels, who are clad with the cloaks of banditry and terrorism, on a daily basis wax stronger with unprecedented boldness, matching with sinister intentions to city’s frontiers. Residents have said that with the incredulous crimes and nefarious activities happening in recent times, within the Federal Capital Territory, the security architecture of the country need to be thoroughly overhauled. Some worried residents have also said that the incessant kidnapping in Abuja have proven wrong, ardent believers on the phantom water- tight security status of the Nigeria’s seat of power. Even public affairs analysts, who most often, have been very hesitant on issues that border on security, perhaps for the purpose of achieving political correctness, have equally said that Abuja was fast becoming a nest for fleeing bloodsucking criminals from the Northeast and Northwest of Nigeria, which have been epicentres of kidnapping and banditry as well as insurgence activities, resulting in monumental loss to the country and its citizens.

According to some residents, the claim that Abuja is the “safest city” in the whole federation, is a mirage, due to of unheard of crimes that were daily becoming almost bitter pills, which people struggle to swallow. The Military, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and several para-military organisations, are all headquartered in Abuja. They said that with all these highly revered security agencies, with their intimidating fangs, the fleeing bloodsucking, lucre seeking and desert accustomed thieves ought to be scared of migrating to Abuja. Some people had wondered why the insatiable thieves, hitherto masquerading as bandits in faraway northeast and northwest, who could no longer contain the superior fire powers of the combined armed forces attacks were abandoning their once comfort zones to FCT, which has proven penetrable contrary to hitherto held belief of invincibility.

It was learnt that as they are being smoked out from their evil-soaked holes in the forests, those who refused to divorce the depraved ideology that obviously diminish human dignity, are reconsidering their abode. New Telegraph also learnt that many of these bloody bandits who are hysterically scampering for safety, are allegedly, in droves, finding a new safe haven in the forests and high mountains within the Federal Capital Territory. Initially, it was rumoured that the fleeing bandits landed at the fringes of the three states of Niger, Kaduna and Nasarawa, all bordering FCT.

CUPP fires salvo

Several media reports had it that the criminals, after resuming their hibernation and carrying out pockets of kidnapping activities around the boundary communities, they appear to have conquered their fears, and are now marching gradually into Abuja’s main bowls. Recently, the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Mark Ade- bayo, lambasted security agencies, criticising their lackadaisical attitudes to their constitution duties due to the spate of security breaches witnessed in the city of recent. Adebayo alleged that these agencies heavily funded with tax payers money to protect lives and property, have performed unsatisfactorily in ensuring security across the country. He said, “It is with a heavy heart that we received yet another needless and totally avoidable wastage of young lives at the hand of the ubiquitous bandits who have taken over the considerable Nigerian space from the Nigerian government and its security agencies.

“It has become a daily occurrence now for Nigerians to be kidnapped and killed in their homes, on the roads, in their offices, in their communities and everywhere else with incredible ease without any serious interventions from security agencies. “This is a testimony to the shoddy and unprofessional management of Nigeria’s security challenges by the Federal Government and its security agencies who, by their obviously uncaring attitudes, have created an environment of clandestine criminality for terrorists and bandits who have managed to achieve the ease of doing criminal business in today’s Nigeria without let or hindrance. “It has now turned out that the so-called National Identification Number, NIN, that the Federal Government stampeded Nigerians into acquiring, ostensibly to curb insecurity, especially kidnapping and ransom taking, was a mere white elephant project that has no single value in protecting the citizens”.

Neighbouring state

Between December last year and first week of January 2024, media reports have it that over 30 persons were kidnapped from both Abuja and some communities around the fringes of both Kaduna and Niger state that share boundaries with FCT. While the Yuletide’s euphoria was still on the horizon and Nigerians in celebration mood, sus- pected armed bandits invaded some Abuja-Niger boundary communities, reportedly killing a Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor, and three others, while also kidnapping 39 people. Residents said the communities have been liv- ing under serious tension because of the forests and mountains that surround the areas. New Telegraph learnt that while the kidnapped victims remained with the captors, who are demanding for N50m ransom per person, hope for their release was still a mirage. A youth leader in Bwari, Zakka Nehemiah confirmed that beginning from December 23, 2023 residents have never had peace, due to the uninterrupted criminal invasion by the bandits.

Nehemiah stated that a brother to one of the Councillors in Bwari Area Council, was kidnapped in the farm, while many were taken from their various homes. Particularly, the communities of Garam and Kuduru were said to have the highest number of the Kidnap victims. On Saturday, December 23, 2023 bandits invaded Garam community, which is five minute-drive from Bwari, killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, while kidnapping 13 other person’s. On Thursday December 28, 2023 bandits again invaded Kuduru, which shares a boundary with Garam, and kidnapped 18 persons. A resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs. Juliana, said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for the house of their target. She stated: “The bandits entered a wrong house, kidnapped two boys who later led them to the house of their target.

“When they got there, they kidnapped the entire family, but while leaving the house, they shot the man (their target), who is a pastor at the Redeemed Christians Church of God in the presence of his wife and their three children.”

Attack

While security agencies were still leaving in denial over the incessant attacks, the bandits dared security agencies, left the fringes and moved closer to Abuja city centre. Sagwari Layout Estate, located at Dutse, still located in Bwari Area Council, is just few kilometres to the Presidential Villa. The armed bandits were said to have emanated from the rough mountains that is close to the estate, to launch their onslaught on the estate, taking away about 10 residents with them. It was further gathered by New Telegraph that the armed men struck at about 7.30pm late Sunday evening and operated without any chal- lenge from any security agency. An eyewitness account has it that eight persons were taken away from the estate while two persons were also taken away from a nearby hotel in the area. Another eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, also confirmed that one of the male victims had dropped a distress message on the estate’s WhatsApp platform, shortly before his phones were probably hijacked by his attackers.

The pockets of kidnapping that took place within civilians abode were more like tasting the waters as days later the kidnappers up the ante as they shifted their attention to a military abode in an operation that was described as one of the most daring of the kidnappers, as residents of Abuja woke on to the sad news of kidnappers attacking an estate belonging to the Nigerian Army on the night of Thursday January 18, 2024. They were said to have defied security surveillance at the Nigerian Army Post Housing Scheme, in Kurudu, were they allegedly kid- napped two persons. A resident at the estate, who pleaded ano- nymity, said the gunmen stormed the seemingly ‘secured’ estate and picked up the wife of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu and his in-law.

The resident was quoted as stating that, “after work last night I drove home, on getting to my estate at about 9pm (Army Post Housing Scheme in Kurudu), I heard gunshots, in my mind I was wondering, ‘Christmas never finish wey them de throw knockout,’ but it turned out to be that kidnappers were operating in one of the houses in the hilltop area of the estate. ‘‘I opened my phone to warnings from the estate management alerting all residents to remain indoors. Apparently, the wife of a residence, who is a lawyer, was abducted.”

Kidnap of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar family

One of the most painful Kidnap incidents that shock the entire country and the world, was that of the entire Al-Kadriyar family of five sisters, and their father (Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar) on January 2, 2024. This family of six were picked from their Zuma I area in Dutse-Ahaji, at the outskirts of Bwari Area Council in what has been described as Gustavo-styled manner. Shortly after kidnapping them, their father was said to have been released by the kidnappers three days later to go and sort out the ransom demanded. An uncle of theirs was shot dead by the kidnappers while some of the police who came for their rescue and engaged in gun battle by the kidnappers were believed to have been injured or killed during the gun duel. New Telegraph gathered that from N60 million initially demanded for their release. Days after waiting for their ransom to no avail, the senior sister, Nabeeha, was killed and her corpse deposited at a location where the father was directed by the kidnappers to receive a message, but only for him to see the corpse of his senior daughter deposited in a body bag awaiting him.

This devastating development did not only break the father but the entire nation as every Nigerian wept over the incident and rose in total condemnation of the inhumane act, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies, in one voice, to take prompt action in fishing out the kidnappers. While Nigerians lamented this grave incident, the kidnappers unperturbed by the uproar and sadness that their sinister act has caused the family and nation increased their ransom demand from N60m to N100m After killing her, the bandits reportedly raised the ransom from N60 million to N100 million, while threatening to kill the remaining sisters. While the family cried out to the public to come to his aid in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers, with some Nigerians even said to have resorted to crowd funding to raise the money, news broke out a friend of the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, had graciously donated N50m to the family. This development was made known to the pub- lic by the minister himself in a widely publicised press statement.

This elicited mixed reactions with some members of the public commending Isa and his friend for the kind gesture, however, the federal government through the Ministers of Information and Defence, roundly condemning the act, noting that it would further embolden and encourage more kidnapping, stressing that the policy of the federal government is no to ransom payment. It was only days later that the remaining five girls and others in the custody of the kidnappers were released. Late Nabeeha, was a dedicated 400-level student of Biological Science at Ahmadu Bello University, while two of her sisters, Najeebah, is a 500-level Quantity Surveying student, and Nadheerah, a 300-level Zoology student, both at the Ahmadu bello University (ABU) Zaria and twin sisters, Habeeba, Haneesa.

Najeeba

One of the six sisters, Najeeba, shortly after regaining freedom took to her X page to narrate their ordeal at the kidnappers’ den. “Alhamdu- lilah. I’m immensely grateful for your prayers and support throughout this ordeal. This was the greatest test of my life but wallah Allah’s mercy was bountiful as well as it was endless,’’ she said. Adding, ‘‘Thank you all so much. Every single woman there saw their periods. It was hell.” Discor- dant narratives on rescue of the five girls and others However, controversy has trailed their re- leased with the Nigeria Armed Forces singing discordant tunes as to which of the forces where responsible for their rescue. On the other side, it has also been widely claimed that the kidnappers actually on their own accord released the girls and other victims, who were later picked at the location where they were released by the combined forces of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police Force.

A salutary development since their release is the fact that some arrests have been made by the security forces and kidnappers abode in some of the forests along Abuja and Kaduna, Kajure forest in particular, busted by the security forces, with some incriminating materials and weapons recovered from their hideouts. An inkling to this discordant tunes from the security agencies was given by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Josephine Adeh, when she said the sisters alongside other victims kidnapped in the Bwari area, were rescued by security personnel from the Kajuru forest in Kaduna state. “Following the relentless advancement of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Anti-Kidnapping squad in a concerted effort with troops of the Nigerian Army, on the heels of the kidnappers that struck the Zuma 1 area in the Bwari Area Council on the 2nd of January 2024, the FCT Police has rescued the victims and reunited them with their families.

“The operatives successfully rescued the victims around Kajuru forest in Kaduna state at about 11:30pm on Saturday 20th January 2024,” said Adeh.

Tinubu’s marching order

Worried by the continued kidnapping in FCT with its associated security threats to the seat of power, President Tinubu ordered massive manhunt of both Kidnappers and their informants, as a measure to end the spate of kidnapping and killings of innocent residents. FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this, during a town hall meeting, which he held at Bwari, one of the most hit areas by the kidnappers. The Minister stated that the planned frontal attacks that would be launched, won’t be targeted only at the kidnappers, but also their informants. Wike, who said that with the Presidential directive, security operatives would make Abuja hot for the criminals, also confirmed that bandits and kidnappers have been relocating to Abuja from the Northeast. According to him, security agencies have been provided with everything required for to upscale their onslaught against the criminals in all their hideouts. “Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration.

Yesterday, Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which include all the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari. And so, currently, it is one of the key priorities that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely. ‘‘It is no longer going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then we have no business in government. My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious. All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough. ‘‘We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to hap- pen again. That is why just this morning, Mr. President has given me approval, to provide everything required to the security agencies.

And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin- Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious. ‘‘Security agencies will not have any rea- son to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the North- east, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them.”

Wike sharpens battle axe

Apparently, since the President frowned at the unchecked moves by these criminals who were poking holes on his security ar- chitecture, thereby making FCT unsafe and presenting Nigeria in bad light at the international community, Wike had no choice but to double efforts at ending the madness before it consumes him as well. For the past two weeks, the Minister has been visiting the different area councils in FCT and holding town hall meetings with stakeholders on how to end the menace. He has been to Bwari and Gwagwalada area councils, where he met with political, religious and traditional leaders on how to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities. Approval for the creation of two police divisions in Gwagwalada One of the highlights of the town hall meeting at Gwagwalada was the directive to FCT Police Command to immediately establish two additional Police Divisions in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Wike, who was responding to a request made by the Council Chairman, ordered the Commissioner of Police to as a matter of urgency liaise with the police high command, to ensure that the additional Police formations were made possible. He noted that President Tinubu has directed that everything possible should be done to end the menace of kidnapping around FCT. He also ordered the Area Council Chairman to articulate all strategic plans needed to beef up security around the council and submit same for approval. “I am here on the directive of President Tinubu, to meet and discuss with you on the prevailing security challenges and find lasting solutions together. “I was in Bwari Area Council on Wednesday and today I am here at Gwagwalada on the same issue. Next week I will visit another area council until we cover all the six area councils.

“Security is one of the priorities of the current government, so, be rest assured that you are not alone, and we will do all that we can to end security challenges in the territory.” he said.

Procurement of tracking tools

New Telegraph has also gathered that several steps have been initiated to end the free reign of kidnappers in Abuja. One of such steps is the approval by President Tinubu for the procurement of some digital tracking tools. Wike, who said this during a media parley in Abuja during the week, also called detractors to stop politicising the insecurity issue in Abuja. The Minister did not give details on the proposed tracking equipment, but however, noted that everything possible must be done to end the frequent strike by the bandits. While reassuring residents of concerted efforts to support security agencies to defeat criminalities, he also commended their expertise in securing the release of the recent Kidnap victims in Abuja. Wike decried the lack of adequate equipment, which he noted had prevented the expected results from security agencies in the past.

He said; “So many facilities were not provided. Vehicles for the security agencies are not there. You cannot believe it that equipment to track criminals are not there. When anything happens, they go back to the Office of the National Security Adviser or to the Force Headquarters. That is not the way it is supposed to be. “When I was the Governor of Rivers State, the DSS told me they wanted a particular equipment. We were the only state that had it then. In fact, sometimes the headquarters asked for its use. ‘‘That is a special equipment they needed and that equipment, we know how expensive it is but we had it and that was able to help us reduce the level of crime. It was able to track the specific phones, not one, that would say for example, the criminals are around the city here. ‘‘With that equipment, it was specific. It can track a particular phone to the exact spot or room. So, what we have done with the approval of Mr President, giving us approval for emergency procurement, we have been able to identify what each of the agencies need and we will be able now to provide them.

“Again before we came onboard, the police had said that they had requested procurement of certain number of motorcycles where vehicles cannot get to the remote and mountainous areas. Unfortunately, they were not provided but we are going to do that now. “Security is not just these equipment. You also have to motivate the personnel. I don’t want to talk about the strategies because we are talking secu- rity now. “Assuming Mr President did not approve this emergency procurement, we had been to the Bureau for Public Procurement since December to allow us to procure under emergency. If you don’t and you have to go the whole hog of the processes, it can take you two months and that is not what you tell members of the public, that procurement process is a problem.’’