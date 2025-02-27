AUDA, Meta, Others Launch AI-Driven Support Platform For Entrepreneurs

Share

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) in collaboration with Meta and Deloitte, have launched AKILI AI, an AI-Driven MSME Support Platform designed to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Africa.

The innovative platform lever – ages Meta’s Llama Open Source model and other cutting-edge AI technologies to provide MSMEs with the tools they need to thrive in the modern competitive market and begin to address obstacles they face such as limited access to finance, difficulties in navigating markets, and inadequate tailored advisory support.

AKILI AI aims to empower African MSMEs by unlocking their full potential and driving inclusive growth and sustainable develop ment across the continent.

It demonstrates the transformative power of Meta’s Llama model and other AI technologies in addressing the challenges faced by MSMEs, fostering partnerships and collaboration with key stakeholders, including governments, development partners, and international organizations, to support the platform’s scalability and impact.

AUDA-NEPAD CEO, Ms Nardos Bekele-Thomas, said: “The launch of AKILI AI marks a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering African entrepreneurs.

By leveraging AI, we are providing MSMEs with the tools they need to overcome challenges and drive sustainable development. This platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation and inclusive growth.”

“We are also thrilled to partner with META and Deloitte on this transformative initiative. AKILI AI showcases the potential of Meta’s Llama model to address real-world challenges faced by MSMEs.

We believe this platform will be a catalyst for positive socio-economic change across Africa,” concluded BekemeThomas. Speaking about the launch, Vice President of Public Policy, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye Meta, Kojo Boakye, said: “The launch of AKILI AI marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratise access to cutting-edge technology and unlock Africa’s entrepreneurial potential.

“Leveraging the power of Meta’s Llama Open Source AI model, we are equipping Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and resources necessary to drive innovation, create jobs, and build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Africans.

“This partnership demonstrates the transformative impact that can be achieved through collaborative efforts between governments, the private sector, and civil society in addressing the continent’s most pressing challenges and seizing its many opportunities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: