AUD At 100: You’ve Illuminated All That Is Around You, Says Muric

The Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), has sent a message of solidarity to Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria for its centenary celebration. MURIC described the Ansarudeen as the leading Islamic organization in Nigeria in the area of education. MURIC’s solidarity message was contained in a statement by the Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads: “A foremost Islamic organization, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (AUD), began its three-month long centenary programme on October, 20, 2023. The celebrations will come to an end in December 2023. “MURIC expresses its unflinching solidarity with the AUD on this momentous occasion.

We felicitate with the National President of this great organization, Alhaji Aare Dr. Abdul Rafiu Ademola Sanni whose visionary guidance and exemplary leadership have propelled AUD to greater heights. “AUD is a golden lamp that has illuminated all that is around it.

Millions of Nigerians have benefitted from its programmes particularly in education. AUD primary and secondary schools are spread throughout the nooks and crannies of Nigeria while the organization has capped its educational edifice with colleges and a tertiary institution, Summit University, Offa, Kwara State.

This is apart from its empowerment programmes for women and youths. “We extend our acknowledgement to the spiritual leader of the AUD, Shaykh Abdul Rahman Ahmad. As the Chief Missioner of the society, Shaykh Ahmad has been a good ambassador.

“MURIC appeals to the federal and state Government as well as Muslim philanthropists to vigorously fund projects of the AUD. We charge the organization to remain focused and to pay greater attention to its youth wing in order to preserve its enduring culture of spiritual and social growth.”