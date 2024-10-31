Auchi Poly To Honour Suleman, Dan Orbih, Others

Share

Ahead of its 60th anniversary next month, Auchi Polytechnic is set to honour five distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields during its 26th-30th convocation ceremony and 60th anniversary celebration of the institution scheduled to take place from Novem – ber 12 to 16.

The recipients of the honorary awards include Apostle Johnson Suleman, President of Omega Fire Ministries International; Prof. Samson Duna, DirectorGeneral and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI); Chief Dan Orbih, a renowned politician and businessman; Abu Inu-Omoru, Chair – man of Setraco and Dr. Olusegun Olugboyegun, Chairman of Jof.

