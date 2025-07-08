Auchi Poly Denies Deaths In Student Election

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State, has refuted reports alleging deaths or injuries during last Saturday’s Students’ Union Government (SUG) election, which descended into chaos following sporadic gunfire at the institution’s Sports Complex.

Conflicting accounts emerged after Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, commented on the incident, citing video footage and claiming that two students were killed and several others injured during the violence.

“I watched the video that showed students running for their lives as they were being shot at during their student election yesterday, which left two students dead and several injured,” Obi had said.

In response, the institution’s Director of Public Relations, Angela Egele, issued a statement on Tuesday describing the reports as “false and misleading.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, no student was shot, injured, or killed during the electoral process, which was subsequently declared inconclusive due to observed irregularities,” the statement read.

Egele emphasized that the election was closely monitored by security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Directorate of State Security (DSS), Mobile Police (MOPOL), and the local vigilante group.

She urged the public and media to disregard what she described as misinformation, assuring that Auchi Polytechnic remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students and staff.

In the aftermath of the incident, the school management announced the suspension of all Students’ Union Government activities until further notice.