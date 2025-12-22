Auchi Fire: 25 Affected, 16 Hospitalized As Govt Pledges Support

A fuel tanker explosion in Auchi, Etsako West LGA, left 25 people affected, with 16 receiving treatment at hospitals. The incident also destroyed shops, four trucks, and several motorbikes.

The figures were revealed by Jerry Idahosa, Head of EdoSEMA, during a tour with a delegation led by Chief of Staff Hon Gani Audu. According to Idahosa, 25 people were affected, with 16 receiving treatment at Auchi General Hospital and Amazing Grace Hospital. Some shops, four trucks, and a few motorbikes were also destroyed in the inferno.

The state government’s delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mallam Gani Audu, who visited the scene of the incident and hospitals where victims are receiving treatment, on the directive of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The Chief of Staff said,the delegation was mandated by the governor to immediately proceed to Auchi to sympathise with the community and carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the incident. “We were given a clear mandate by the governor when we heard of this incident on the 17th of December that we should come to Auchi immediately to show solidarity and sympathise with the Auchi community and the victims.

We are here on the directive of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to assess exactly what happened,” he said. He explained that although the governor would have personally visited the area, he was unavoidably engaged in Abuja on state matters and therefore constituted a strong delegation to demonstrate the government’s responsiveness.