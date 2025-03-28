Auchi Catholic Diocese Protests Abduction, Killing Of Priests

Share

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State yesterday protested against killing and kidnapping of priests in the Diocese. The placard-carrying protesters decried the the attack on priests in the area.

Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli and seminarian Andrew Peter were kidnapped recently. While the priest was released after a ransom was reportedly paid, the seminarian was killed by his abductors.

The Director Justice Development and Justice Commission (JDPC) Rev. Fr Clement Anadevha, who led the protest, demanded the “government to declare a state of emergency on security of lives and property”.

Anadevha also led the protesters to the Catholic Diocese of Auchi Most Rev.Gabriel Dunia where they also registered their displeasure over the attack on priests in the area.

Dunia said he had made several efforts on security matters to wonder why priests and the churches are now victims of kidnapping and called on the government to act as farmlands have been occupied by bandits who now deprive farmers from going to the farm.

