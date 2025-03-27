Auchi Catholic Diocese Protest Abduction, Killing Of Priests

Share

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State on Thursday embarked on a peaceful protest against the killing and kidnapping of priests in the Diocese.

The protesters, in their numbers, including priests, took to the streets of Auchi carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Recall that a priest, Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli and seminarian Andrew Peter were recently kidnapped and while the priest was released after ransom was reportedly paid, the seminarian was killed by his abductors.

Rev. Fr. Clement Anadevha, the Director of Justice Development and Justice Commission (JDPC) who led the protesters, demanded the “government to declare a state of emergency on security of lives and property.”

Anadevha also led the protesters to the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr Gabriel Dunia, where they also registered their displeasure over the attack on priests in the area.

In his response, Dunia said he had made several efforts on security matters to wonder why priests and churches are now victims of kidnapping and called on the government to act as farmlands have been occupied by bandits who now deprive farmers of going to the farm.

The protesters also took their protest to the Etsako West Council secretariat to register their grievances.

Addressing the protesters, the chairman of the local government, Mr Valentine Okwilagwe, promised to take their request to the appropriate authority.

Meanwhile, suspected kidnappers have been burnt to death by a mob in Uromi, Esan North East local government area.

A resident in the area said that the incident happened around Angle 80 in Uromi.

According to him, kidnappers hide inside trucks coming from the north, some inside goods; when they get to the bush, they alight and kidnap people into the bush.

He added that the suspects were discovered again hiding inside goods by vigilante members before they were burnt to death.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, did not pick up his calls when contacted for confirmation of the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

