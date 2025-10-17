Gabon captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash.

Speaking after helping the Panthers secure a place in the playoffs, the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker declared that Gabon is fully focused on making history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

“We want to go to the World Cup, and to get there, we have to win games,” Aubameyang told The Standard.

READ ALSO:

“I’m very motivated, and when you have the chance to go to the World Cup, you have to be even more motivated.”

The 36-year-old veteran, who continues to be the driving force of the Gabonese national team, will lead his side against Nigeria in the first leg of the CAF playoffs to be staged in Morocco.

While the Panthers chase their maiden appearance at football’s biggest event, they face a formidable Nigerian team determined to reclaim their spot on the world stage after missing out on Qatar 2022.

With Aubameyang’s firepower and experience, Gabon hopes to upset the odds—but the Super Eagles are equally desperate to soar back into the global spotlight.