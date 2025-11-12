AU Youth Summit: Apapa Council Urges Representatives To Be Worthy Ambassadors Of Nigeria

The Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, has charged the youth representatives from the council to be worthy ambassadors as they depart for the African Union (AU) Leadership Youth Summit in Ethiopia.

In her address, Senbanjo encouraged the delegates to represent Apapa, Lagos State, and Nigeria with excellence.

She urged them to participate actively and strive for top executive roles at the summit.

She emphasized that the knowledge and experiences they acquire should be shared with other youths in Apapa upon their return, to inspire growth and development at the grassroots.

The APC Lagos State Youth Leader and member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Dr. Seriki Murtala Ishola, also delivered a powerful and heartfelt farewell message.

In his remarks, Dr. Seriki commended the Chairman for her steadfast dedication to youth development, describing her as a visionary leader who continuously provides platforms for young people to thrive both locally and internationally.

He applauded her efforts in ensuring that Apapa remains a model local government in youth inclusion and leadership grooming.

Dr. Seriki urged the delegates to see their participation as a call to leadership, responsibility, and service, not just a trip or privilege.

He reminded them that they are not only representing Apapa, but also Lagos State and Nigeria, and therefore must uphold the highest standards of discipline, character, and excellence.

He encouraged them to network, learn, and make meaningful contributions that will position Apapa, Lagos, and Nigeria positively on the African stage.

He concluded by reaffirming the APC’s commitment, under the leadership of Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, to continually empower the youth through capacity building, leadership opportunities, and mentorship.

The four delegates, all proudly representing Nigeria, will each be participating under different country delegations at the summit to foster cross-national collaboration and leadership exchange across Africa.

The event reflected the Chairman’s unwavering dedication to youth development, empowerment, and the international representation of Apapa’s finest young leaders proudly flying Nigeria’s flag across Africa.