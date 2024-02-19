AU Summit: Tinubu meets da Silva, seeks closer economic ties with Brazil

President Bola Tinubu yesterday met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil at the ongoing 37th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. According to the Presidency, the meeting focused on the strengthening of bilateral ties in all fields between Nigeria and Brazil. It said the meeting emphasised the strength of Nigeria’s economic potential and influence. Tinubu said his administration is investing in critical sectors of the economy like healthcare, education, and agriculture to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and to create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

He said: “We have a very vibrant population of young Nigerians who are trainable, dependable, and should be empowered. The economic potential of Nigeria is enormous. We are ready to break all the walls standing in our way to progress.” Assessing Nigeria’s natural and human resource wealth, Lula da Silva said Africa’s largest economy and South America’s largest economy have a long and interesting history together. He said Nigeria and Brazil once had a trade volume of more than $10 billion in the past, which has now plummeted to $1.6 billion, emphasising that he was determined to strengthen bilateral relations. Lula da Silva said: “I am back to try to restore; to reclaim our good relations with Nigeria. I cannot imagine that a country of 216 million people and another of 213 million people do not have strong relations.

“Mr. President, I am 78 years old. You are 71. What keeps me energetic is that I fight for a cause. The cause of my nation and people. A great cause is the elixir of sustained vitality for experienced leaders. “It is meaningless that there are no direct flights from Lagos to Sao Paulo and vice versa. I cannot understand that. We have to sit at a table and find a solution for that. In aviation, there are many areas of potential collaboration with our manufacturers who seek to have a greater presence in Africa.”