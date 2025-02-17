AU Summit: Tinubu Departs Ethiopia For Nigeria

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, departs Ethiopia for Nigeria following a successful engagement at the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly.

New Telegraph recalls that on Sunday, February 16, President Tinubu participated in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, marking a significant moment in Africa’s economic independence.

The summit witnessed the historic launch of the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), a homegrown initiative aimed at providing a fair, transparent, and unbiased credit rating system for African nations.

President Tinubu’s presence at the AU summit establishes Nigeria’s active role in shaping Africa’s economic future.

As chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Tinubu has consistently advocated for stronger regional economic policies and deeper integration within Africa.

