AU Summit: Tinubu Declares Support For South Sudan Peace

Calls For Release Of VP Machar

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged Nigeria’s support to the swift implementation of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

This is as the Nigerian leader called for the immediate and unconditional release of the country’s First Vice President, Riek Machar, and other key opposition figures.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Sunday, February 15, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, during the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, also called the C-5 Plus Summit, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the margins of the 39th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Speaking at the summit chaired by the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, the Nigerian leader said the country joins other African nations in recognising the South Sudanese people’s desire for peace, sustainable development, and a speedy resolution of the conflict.

Tinubu noted that national unity and elite consensus were crucial to achieving progress in the country’s transition, urging African leaders to prioritise inclusive, peaceful, and transparent elections.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s role in the recently launched Regional Partnership for Democracy and called attention to the adverse effects of insecurity and political tension on South Sudan’s transitional processes, including security sector reforms and constitution drafting.

“We wish to specifically call on the government to consider the immediate and unconditional release from detention of the Vice President and other key opposition figures.

“It is also imperative to convene an all-inclusive South Sudan national dialogue and reconciliation forum. We call on all parties to engage constructively with authorities in the mediation process without preconditions.

“We support the lofty ambition of all parties and wish to reiterate our doctrinal commitment to accompany the South Sudanese Transitional Government of Unity as well as the good people of the country to actualise their aspiration for lasting peace and development,” he added