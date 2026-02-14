AU Summit: Nigeria Must Lead Africa’s Charge For New Global Order, Guterres Tells Shettima

…hails Tinubu’s economic reforms

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged Nigeria to spearhead Africa’s quest for a restructured global order, describing the country as uniquely positioned to lead the continent toward superpower status.

Guterres hailed the economic reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as well as Nigeria’s leadership in stabilising the Sahel and ECOWAS regions despite facing its own security challenges.

The UN Chief made the remarks on Friday during a high-level bilateral meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to a presidential spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Guterres said Nigeria’s large population, sustained democratic governance, vast natural and human resources, and longstanding commitment to multilateralism place it in a unique position to lead Africa in the evolving global order.

“Given Nigeria’s demographic strength, democratic continuity and deep resource base, the country stands a real chance of leading Africa to becoming the next superpower in the evolving global architecture,” Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General and the Vice President discussed key developments in Nigeria, as well as the country’s expanding leadership role in promoting regional stability across West Africa and the Sahel.

Guterres commended the remarkable and outstanding reforms of the administration of President Tinubu, noting that Nigeria’s bold economic restructuring and security commitments have strengthened its continental standing.

The meeting focused on strengthening Nigeria–UN collaboration in advancing global economic growth, peace and security, sustainable development, and coordinated humanitarian response across Africa.

Responding, the Nigerian Vice President thanked the UN Secretary-General for his leadership in promoting global peace, saying Africa has benefitted immensely from his tenure, even as the United Nations undergoes internal restructuring.

“We remain committed to multilateralism and to deepening our partnerships with the United Nations and other global institutions,” Shettima said.

He also reiterated Nigeria’s longstanding call for comprehensive reform of the United Nations system to reflect evolving global realities.

He emphasised that Africa must have stronger representation in global decision-making structures and declared that Nigeria deserves a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Both leaders pledged to deepen cooperation, with Guterres reaffirming the UN’s support for Nigeria’s reform agenda and its growing leadership role in advancing peace, security, and development across the African continent.