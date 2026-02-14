AU Summit: Nigeria Advocates Health Security Sovereignty In Africa

Nigeria has called for a continental shift towards health security sovereignty in Africa aimed at moving the continent from reliance on foreign aids to self-sufficiency, homegrown health systems.

This, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima, has become a matter of necessity to ensure the health of Africans was not subjected to the uncertainties of distant supply chains or the shifting priorities of global panic.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima made the country’s position known on Friday during a high-level side event on “Building Africa’s Health Security Sovereignty,” on the margins of the ongoing 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Africa Health Security and Sovereignty Initiative is collaboration between the Federal Government and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, to mobilise investment in the health workforce, community health and sustainable immunization programmes.

The Vice President who is representing President Bola Tinubu at this year’s AU Summit, reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to partner with other African nations to build a continent that is capable of healing itself.

“Nigeria stands ready to collaborate with every member state of our Union to make health security sovereignty measurable in factories commissioned, laboratories accredited, health workers trained, counterfeit markets dismantled and insurance coverage expanded.

“When history reflects on this generation of African leadership, may it record that when confronted with vulnerability, we chose capacity; when confronted with dependence, we chose dignity; and when confronted with uncertainty, we chose cooperation.

And in choosing cooperation, we built a continent that could heal itself,” he declared. Shettima cautioned against the consequences of vulnerability, recalling that during global health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic when the world turned inward, Africa waited, improvised and negotiated for rationed vaccines and scarce oxygen.

Acknowledging dignity in endurance, the Nigerian Vice President noted, however, that such was not a strategy, as “leadership is measured not by how long vulnerability can be withstood, but by how deliberately we reduce it.