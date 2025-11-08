AU Reaffirms Commitment To Nigeria’s Sovereignty, Religious Freedom

The African Union Commission (AUC) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s sovereignty, religious freedom, and adherence to the rule of law, following recent allegations by the United States suggesting that the Nigerian government is complicit in targeted attacks against Christians.

In an official statement released by the Commission and shared via its verified channels, the AUC emphasized its dedication to the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, and peaceful conflict resolution, as enshrined in the African Union Constitutive Act and related continental frameworks.

“The African Union Commission reiterates its unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, religious freedom, and the rule of law,” the statement read.

The AUC underscored Nigeria’s significance as a longstanding and valued Member State of the African Union, noting its leadership in regional stability, counter-terrorism efforts, peacekeeping missions, and continental integration.

The Commission stressed that Nigeria has the sovereign right to manage its internal affairs, including matters of security, human rights, and religious practice, in line with its Constitution and international obligations.

“Any external engagement must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity,” the statement added.

Reaffirming the Nigerian government’s constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion and belief, the AUC stated that it supports Nigeria’s continued efforts to ensure equality and protection for citizens of all faiths.

The Commission also acknowledged that Nigeria faces complex security challenges that transcend religion, including violent extremism, banditry, communal clashes, and resource-based conflicts.

“Nigeria’s security challenges affect citizens of all faiths. The AU calls for regional and international cooperation to support Nigeria and other African nations in addressing insecurity, protecting all citizens, and bringing perpetrators of violence to justice,” the statement said.

Responding indirectly to recent comments attributed to United States officials suggesting possible military intervention in Nigeria, the AUC cautioned against unilateral threats and urged all external partners to engage through diplomatic dialogue and capacity-building initiatives instead.

“The AUC urges external partners, including the United States, to engage Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence-sharing, and partnerships while respecting Nigerian sovereignty,” the statement warned.

“Unilateral threats of military action could undermine regional stability and contradict African Union norms for peaceful conflict management.”

The Commission also rejected narratives that “weaponize religion” or oversimplify Nigeria’s security crisis, warning that such portrayals risk destabilizing communities and hindering effective solutions.

“Conflating all violence with a single religious-target narrative may hinder effective solutions and destabilize communities,” the AU cautioned.

Reiterating its readiness to assist, the AUC said it stands prepared to deploy its peace and security architecture, capacity-building programs, and strategic partnerships to support Nigeria’s ongoing stabilization efforts.

“The African Union Commission remains committed to supporting Member States in promoting peace, security, human rights, and development while upholding sovereignty and non-interference,” the statement concluded.