AU: Nigeria Calls For Combined Maritime Task Force For Gulf Of Guinea

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to prioritise the establishment of a combined maritime task force to enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea. At the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday, the President expressed Nigeria’s readiness to host the task force’s headquarters in Lagos.

He conveyed Nigeria’s position as the AU considered he report on the AUPSC, focusing on peace and security in Africa, and the biennial report on the implementation of the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa (2023-2024).

According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the statement was delivered on behalf of the President by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. “The time has come for the African Union Peace and Security Council to prioritise the creation of a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.

“I wish to announce that Nigeria would like to host the headquarters of the task force in Lagos,” he said. Nigeria’s recommendation of a maritime task force comes on the same day that it signed an agreement with the AU to provide Strategic Sealift Services for AU peace support operations, natural disaster support, humanitarian actions, and personnel movement. Nigeria’s Defence minister, Badaru Abubakar, signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, the Nigerian Navy will provide a vessel for the operations on a cost-recovery basis. Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and DirectorGeneral of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Muhammed Muhammed, witnessed the agreement signing. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, signed for the AU.

Tinubu expressed satisfaction that the AUPSC had already adopted the outcomes of a high–level meeting, including the decision to upgrade the Nigerian National Counter-Terrorism Centre to a Regional Counter–Terrorism Centre. He also appreciated the Peace and Security Council’s decision to renew the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force, addressing the twin challenges of terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Region.

On Libya, the Nigerian leader expressed concern that the instability in the North African country has continued to worsen security challenges in the Sahel and called on the Assembly to back initiatives to restore law and order. The President highlighted the severe insecurity affecting countries grappling with democratic transition, including Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Gabon.

